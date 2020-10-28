 Skip to main content
Podcast: Waco High-Midway, China Spring-Connally, McGregor's conundrum, La Vega's 2nd loss and remembering country legends
SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen to your shows.

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football:

• It's Texas, so of course we skipped fall and went directly to winter. But not many area football teams have indoor practice facilities — would you rather practice every day in the 90s-100s, or the 40s with a sharp wind?

• It's Podcast Jeopardy! time: Chad gives the answers — but who are these teams?

  • playing only for pride
  • playing for second place
  • playing for a playoff spot

• The latest pound-for-pound power 5 Centex rankings: Any shakeup this week?

• Finally, we lost a couple of Texas country legends in recent days in Billy Joe Shaver and Jerry Jeff Walker. But what country gets your motor running when you’re driving home from covering a high school football game for those lonely late-night journeys?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com  by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays.  Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It" / https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music

