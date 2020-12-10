Post turns away Crawford comeback as Pirates' stellar season ends, 28-14

“That was big. Our passing game really had to come into play tonight and we executed it really pretty well,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “I was proud of that.”

Merenda finished with 161 passing yards and both of the Pirate touchdowns as they became the first Post opponent to score more than six points this postseason.

Merenda’s 16-yarder to Williams sliced Post’s lead to 21-14 with 3:18 left in the third quarter.

The Pirates then got the stop they needed when linebacker Chance Connally had a sack and defensive back Ben Baker came up with an interception on back-to-back plays.

Crawford built a potential game-tying scoring drive with 9:43 left in the fourth quarter starting at the Post 39 following a short punt. Merenda connected with receiver Colt Murphree on a key play for 12 yards to the Antelope 16.

The Pirates reached the 7 before Post put up a wall and forced the crucial fourth-and-two play. McDaniel’s pick and return to the 38 stifled Crawford’s momentum.

The Antelopes plowed ahead for a 62-yard TD drive to seal the win.