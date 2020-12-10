Post turns away Crawford comeback as Pirates' stellar season ends, 28-14

BROWNWOOD — One fourth-down play gave the Crawford Pirates a chance to beat their chests and steal the momentum, another fourth-down play sunk them.
Defensive back Nathan McDaniel intercepted a pass by Crawford QB Tanner Merenda inside the Antelopes’ 5-yard line, preserving Post’s lead and allowing it to claim a 28-14 state-semifinal victory over the Pirates on Thursday night at Gordon Wood Stadium.
In doing so, a senior-laden Antelopes team (14-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 2A Division I) will return to the 2A D-I state championship game. Refugio defeated Post, 28-7, for the title in 2019. This time, the Antelopes will face Shiner at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Crawford (13-2) was trying to get back to the state final for the first time since 2016, when it too fell to Refugio.
At one point, late in the third quarter, it looked like the Pirates might have captured the momentum in the season’s penultimate game.
Crawford was facing a fourth-and-goal from the Post 16, having taken the opening kickoff of the third quarter and kept the ball for 15 plays and more than eight minutes. In a do-or-die scenario, Merenda rolled to his right and threw toward Ty Williams in the front-right corner of the end zone.
Williams was fronted by Antelopes defensive back Krece Kirkpatrick, but the Pirates receiver reached through Kirkpatrick’s arms and wrestled away a touchdown catch.
“That was big. Our passing game really had to come into play tonight and we executed it really pretty well,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “I was proud of that.”
Merenda finished with 161 passing yards and both of the Pirate touchdowns as they became the first Post opponent to score more than six points this postseason.
Merenda’s 16-yarder to Williams sliced Post’s lead to 21-14 with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
The Pirates then got the stop they needed when linebacker Chance Connally had a sack and defensive back Ben Baker came up with an interception on back-to-back plays.
Crawford built a potential game-tying scoring drive with 9:43 left in the fourth quarter starting at the Post 39 following a short punt. Merenda connected with receiver Colt Murphree on a key play for 12 yards to the Antelope 16.
The Pirates reached the 7 before Post put up a wall and forced the crucial fourth-and-two play. McDaniel’s pick and return to the 38 stifled Crawford’s momentum.
The Antelopes plowed ahead for a 62-yard TD drive to seal the win.
“I’m awfully proud, especially coming back the second half and playing like they did,” Jacobs said. “We dug ourselves a hole there in the first half. We were able to come back and perform in the second half. We had an opportunity to score down here, it just didn’t happen for us.”
The Antelopes lived up to their mascot in the first half, gaining a two-touchdown edge by galloping through open field.
Post running back Ashton Jefferson scored on the game’s second offensive play. The Crawford defense met Jefferson at the line of scrimmage, but he still moved on up to the second level and broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown.
Antelopes quarterback Slayden Pittman was the catalyst on a five-play, 53-yard scoring march early in the second quarter. Pittman hit Nathan McDaniel on a well-constructed bubble screen that went for 23 yards to the Pirates’ 23. Then Pittman got loose for a 21-yard run to the 2 and Jefferson finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
But Crawford punched back to stay in the game.
After a facemask penalty against Crawford extended a Post drive on fourth down, Breck Chambers turned the moment back in the Pirates favor on the next play. Chambers intercepted a Pittman pass to stop the Antelopes.
Crawford became the first team to score on Post in 13 quarters when Merenda led an 87-yard drive through the middle of the second quarter. He completed four of five passes for 57 yards to keep the chains moving and cash in. Merenda threw a dart to the front-right corner of the end zone that Luke Torbert caught for the touchdown.
Torbert’s score cut Post’s lead to 13-7 with 3:40 remaining in the first half.
But the Antelopes came back with a haymaker.
Pittman went over the top of the Crawford defense and connected with McDaniel, who took it the rest of the way for a 77-yard touchdown. The long scoring pass and Pittman’s two-point conversion toss to Zach Courtney gave Post a 21-7 advantage that it took to the break.
“When you play a team like that, you can’t afford any letdowns,” Jacobs said. “That’s the frustrating thing for these young men.”
