Pottsboro's high-octane attack outguns Whitney, 62-49

MESQUITE — Whitney had plenty of offense Thursday night in its Class 3A Division I Region II area playoff game against Pottsboro, but too many Wildcat mistakes doomed the Wildcats in a 62-49 season-ending loss.

Four Whitney interceptions led to 21 Pottsboro points and provided the margin of victory for the Cardinals out of Grayson County.

Whitney ends its season, its first under head coach David Haynes Jr., with a 8-4 record while Pottsboro, 11-1, moves on to the 3A regional round against the winner of Mineola and Grandview, which will be played Friday night in Mesquite.

The first half at chilly Mesquite Memorial Stadium featured enough offense for several games this year. The two teams combined for 11 touchdowns, 10 extra points and more than 700 yards of total offense and only three punts combined between the two Class 3A schools.

That explosion led to a 48-28 Pottsboro lead at halftime.

Whitney had no problems moving the ball against the Pottsboro defense as the Wildcats excelled in both running and passing. The only difference in the first 24 minutes was three interceptions from Whitney, which directly led to the Cardinals three touchdowns.

The first two picks were from Pottsboro defensive back Andrew Chapman, which led by two touchdown passes from Halen Flanagan and an early lead. The third was an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown from Cohen Rekeita, which made the score 34-14 in the second quarter.

But just as it had done all season, Whitney came back with a counter punch for almost every Pottsboro score.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Seely tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jairdyn Anderson, which briefly put the Wildcats ahead 7-6 after a successful extra point by Carson Griffin early in the first quarter.

After Pottsboro scored twice, it was time for the Whitney rushing attack to get the Wildcats offense going.

Anderson scored on a 31-yard run, Kaden Anderson burst up the middle for a 55-yard score early in the second quarter cutting the deficit to 34-21 and Demarion Johnson scored on an 18-yard run with two minutes to go in the first half. Griffin was perfect on all four first half extra points.

Pottsboro’s Flanagan threw his fourth first-half touchdown, this one to Major McBride with 21 seconds left before halftime for a 20-point Cardinal lead.

Whitney got its offense cranked up to start the second half as the Wildcats took the opening kickoff and moved it smartly 65 yards in eight plays capped by a four-yard scoring running by David Haynes III, cutting the deficit to 48-35 after another Griffin extra point. Pottsboro quickly answered back with a 62-yard touchdown pass Flanagan to Reid Thompson. making the score 55-35.

Seely threw his second touchdown pass covering 47 yards to Anderson in the fourth, but it came after his fourth interception of the night, making the score 62-42 Pottsboro with 4:42 left in the fourth quarter.

Haynes scored the final touchdown of the night for Whitney from two yards out and Griffin kicked his seventh extra point, making the final deficit 13 points after a failed Wildcats onside kick.