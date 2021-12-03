Powell as in pow: Mart's quick-strike attack floors Chilton, 56-10

Chilton quarterback Daylon Ford provided a moment of redemption for Taylor, rolling out to find the sophomore wide open for Chilton’s only score of the first half, a 34-yarder to keep the Pirates hanging around.

But it was Powell’s night from then on, and the Panthers followed the quarterback’s lead. The senior threw for 298 yards and five touchdowns and tacked on another on the ground, including leading Mart on a nifty 13-play touchdown drive that saw the Panthers go up 28-7. Klyderion Campbell leaped over a Chilton defender to find the end zone from the 23.

On the next possession, Powell added to his touchdown total by hitting Brandon Lundy deep down the middle for another score. And on a fourth-and-11 from the Pirate 30, Powell hit Hickman for a dagger touchdown.

Hickman quietly had himself a monster night, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown, while catching six passes for 98 yards and two more scores.

“Neven is a great kid, and so is Trey,” Hoffman said. “For them to be in our backfield and what we are trying to do, they do a great job with it.”