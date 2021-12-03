Powell as in pow: Mart's quick-strike attack floors Chilton, 56-10

Chilton, like most teams, needed to play nearly perfect to keep up with No. 1-ranked perennial power Mart. Unfortunately for the Pirates, they found themselves behind the eight-ball before they could even get their chinstraps buckled.
Mart scored in just four plays on its first possession and scooped up a fumble on the Pirates’ next possession to take a quick two-touchdown lead and never looked back, downing district mate Chilton, 56-10, in the Class 2A Div. II regional final on Friday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Mart (14-0) moves to the state semifinals and a matchup with Falls City (13-1) next week.
“The hot start was good,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “It’s always good to get out in front early.”
After Mart forced a quick three-and-out that included a sack by Alan Harringer, Panther quarterback Trey Powell found Neven Hickman all alone for an easy 23-yard score to put the Panthers up 7-0. The ensuing kickoff saw Chilton take over at its own 25, only to see Markeydrick Taylor lose the ball in the backfield and sophomore Jonah Ross waltz in from the 20. The quick start is what Mart is known for, and the first few minutes might have provided the knockout punch.
“We have athletes that can make plays, and they did early,” Hoffman said.
Chilton quarterback Daylon Ford provided a moment of redemption for Taylor, rolling out to find the sophomore wide open for Chilton’s only score of the first half, a 34-yarder to keep the Pirates hanging around.
But it was Powell’s night from then on, and the Panthers followed the quarterback’s lead. The senior threw for 298 yards and five touchdowns and tacked on another on the ground, including leading Mart on a nifty 13-play touchdown drive that saw the Panthers go up 28-7. Klyderion Campbell leaped over a Chilton defender to find the end zone from the 23.
On the next possession, Powell added to his touchdown total by hitting Brandon Lundy deep down the middle for another score. And on a fourth-and-11 from the Pirate 30, Powell hit Hickman for a dagger touchdown.
Hickman quietly had himself a monster night, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown, while catching six passes for 98 yards and two more scores.
“Neven is a great kid, and so is Trey,” Hoffman said. “For them to be in our backfield and what we are trying to do, they do a great job with it.”
The Chilton offense never really found its footing, and it was a Panther defense that was in the face of Ford all night. The junior finished 7-of-13 for 97 yards, missing two plays in the middle of the third quarter after being shaken up on a kick return. The Pirates’ leading rusher was Luis Fernandez, but the senior was only able to garner 80 yards.