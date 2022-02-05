Powell, Panthers swat down Waco High, 59-31

The student IDs worn by Midway’s basketball players should read: Midway Panthers, Rugged Defenders.
That’s the identity Midway has carved out, and it’s a successful one. Of course, it helps having a 6-foot-10 eraser on the back end.
Midway senior Caden Powell owned the paint, delivering 17 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots as the Panthers stuffed visiting Waco High, 59-31, on Saturday afternoon at the Midway Arena. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed after this week’s winter storm hit the area.
When they’re going well, this is who the Panthers are — a team that’s going to make you doggedly work for buckets. In their six district wins, Midway (20-11 overall, 6-5 in 11-6A) have held their opponents to 39.1 points on average, including four under 40 points.
“It’s been good. We talk about it all the time. Defense travels,” Midway first-year head coach Eric McDade said. “In this district, you’ve got to go on the road, and defense travels. Shots don’t always travel. You can have off nights, but there’s no off night for defense and effort.”
And, Lord knows, the presence of Powell in the paint is liable to make an opposing shooter travel. He came out with a fire, scoring the first six points of the game, including a pair of putbacks. The Lions simply had no one that could really check him, as the Wyoming signee adeptly skied over the smaller Waco frontcourt players for effortless offensive boards.
But it’s defensively where Powell punctuates his presence in exclamation point fashion. Waco High challenged him at the rim several times, and he made the Lions pay with some forceful rejections, often slapping the backboard for effect after he sent the shot back.
Following a breakaway dunk from sophomore guard Lawyer Jones, Midway led 14-3 in the first quarter. But Waco High closed on an 8-1 run, including a nifty Euro-step layin from Josh Jenkins just before the first-quarter buzzer. That surge brought the plucky Lions to within 15-11.
But that would turn out to be Waco High’s last double-digit quarter. Midway buckled down, and it wasn’t just in the post. Senior guard David Whitley, a 5-5 blur who looks like he’s shot from a cannon when he hits high gear, came off the bench to supply supreme energy. Whitley scored nine points and dished out a couple of nice assists, but like Powell his defense provided a major catalyst. He buzzed around the Waco ballhandlers like a gnat, and came up with six steals in the process, igniting Midway’s transition game.
“David, I tell you, that guy is a ball of energy,” McDade said. “He’s so fast and he plays so hard. It’s just an example of how we want all our kids to play. For the most part everybody does, but David was a real sparkplug for us tonight.”
Midway stretched its lead to 28-16 by the halftime break, and pushed the gap over 20 on an Isaac Holmes 3-pointer in the third quarter. Holmes, Midway’s first post off the bench behind Powell and 6-8 senior Cole Reid (5 points, 6 rebounds), played a splendid all-around game as well. The 6-7 junior scored nine points and snatched 14 rebounds, including a fourth-quarter sequence where he tapped the ball to himself three times on the offensive glass and missed the subsequent putback attempt before finally kicking the ball out to Whitley for a swished trey after the fourth board.
McDade cleared the bench in the fourth quarter, and sophomore guard Justin Hicks made the most of his minutes. The former JV call-up showed off some smooth ballhandling and shooting, and ended up outscoring Waco High by himself in the fourth, as he put up 10 points to the Lions’ seven.
“Justin, we’ve had him up for about two-and-a-half weeks now,” McDade said. “He was doing some good things on the JV, so we pulled him up. This is the first time he’s had extended minutes. It’s nice to see him come in. He’s been locked in in practice, and that just goes to show you, when you’re paying attention and you’re locked in in practice, you don’t know when your number is going to be called, but he came in and performed. We needed it, it was great.”
Waco High was led by Jenkins’ 12 points.
The win was a critical one for Midway, because they all are at this point. The Panthers are locked in a logjam of teams in the district standings behind No. 2-ranked Duncanville, so they need to keep winning to put themselves in position to make the playoffs at season’s end. They’ll face DeSoto and Cedar Hill on the road next week before closing the regular season at home Feb. 15 against Mansfield Lake Ridge.
No. 13 Lorena 67, McGregor 50
The Leopards showed off a furious first-quarter surge to establish a quick lead, and held on for a road win over the Bulldogs.
The win was the 12th straight for Lorena (17-13, 11-0) and kept the Leopards perfect in District 17-3A play. They’ll next play Whitney on Tuesday, while McGregor (12-18, 5-5) will travel to Troy.
Rosebud-Lott 61, Chilton 40
The Cougars nabbed a key win over their Highway 77 neighbors to keep pace with Crawford atop the District 17-2A standings.
Easton Fulton provided 16 points and 10 rebounds for Rosebud-Lott (19-10, 8-1), while John Reyna dominated the glass with 18 boards. The Cougars travel to Bosqueville Tuesday.
Chilton fell to 4-6 in district play with the loss.
Midlothian 50, University 43
MIDLOTHIAN — Defending District 14-5A champions Midlothian sent University home with their second straight loss.
It was a tough week for University (12-17, 4-5), which suffered a last-second defeat to Cleburne, 53-52, at home last Tuesday. But the Trojans are not out of playoff contention, and will face Joshua (19-10, 4-4) in a key district clash Tuesday at home.