Powell, Panthers swat down Waco High, 59-31

Midway stretched its lead to 28-16 by the halftime break, and pushed the gap over 20 on an Isaac Holmes 3-pointer in the third quarter. Holmes, Midway’s first post off the bench behind Powell and 6-8 senior Cole Reid (5 points, 6 rebounds), played a splendid all-around game as well. The 6-7 junior scored nine points and snatched 14 rebounds, including a fourth-quarter sequence where he tapped the ball to himself three times on the offensive glass and missed the subsequent putback attempt before finally kicking the ball out to Whitley for a swished trey after the fourth board.

McDade cleared the bench in the fourth quarter, and sophomore guard Justin Hicks made the most of his minutes. The former JV call-up showed off some smooth ballhandling and shooting, and ended up outscoring Waco High by himself in the fourth, as he put up 10 points to the Lions’ seven.