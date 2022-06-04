Powerful swatters propel Red to Victory Bowl volleyball sweep, 3-0

Bremond’s Lyndsie McBride, Crawford’s Katie Warden and Troy’s Graycee Mosley combined for 1,776 kills during the 2021 high school volleyball season for their respective teams. When you put that much power on the same side of the court together, they’re going to do some damage.

Those swatters administered a blistering amount of corporal punishment on the poor, helpless volleyball in helping their Red team to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 sweep of the Blue in the ninth annual Super Centex Victory Bowl volleyball game on Saturday afternoon at University High School.

That hard-hitting trio didn’t even comprise the entire extent of the Red’s attacking assault. Players like Copperas Cove middle blocker Kyra Gaston and Harker Heights’ outside hitter Kayla Williams, who was named the game’s MVP, also came up with key kills in the Red victory.

“I think everyone was kind of worried coming in here, but as soon as we got in the gym we all just clicked,” said Crawford’s Warden, who led the Red with 13 kills. “It felt like we’d been on the team for over a year already. We all just had really good chemistry from the start.”

It doesn’t hurt that even in an all-star game, some familiarity abounded. Warden was able to play one last time alongside her longtime setter Lexi Moody, and she’s also played on a club team for years with Troy’s Mosley. Such connections are like castanets — they aid in the clicking.

“It was the icing on the cake,” said the Mary Hardin-Baylor-bound Warden, when asked about the chance to play with Moody once more before they start their college volleyball careers. “And then to see Graycee too, because we’ve been on the same club team forever, and Lexi’s been with us, it was just a really good way to end it.”

Mosley, who will play collegiately at East Texas Baptist alongside Crawford’s Moody, knew the launch codes for Red’s missile silo. She swatted three kills in the first six points of the game to shoot the Red out to a quick 5-1 lead. For the game, Mosley finished with seven kills and also gave her team some fine back-row passing.

The Blue squad possessed some potent power of its own, namely Lorena’s Abbie Tuyo, who shared the Super Centex Player of the Year honor last fall with Crawford’s Moody. Tuyo led all players with 13 kills, and her swings helped the Blue keep the score close at times.

But other than Tuyo the Blue roster featured more players used to starting a volley than finishing one, and they couldn’t quite keep pace with the heavy thumpers on the Red.

Nevertheless, the game still ended with plenty of smiles from both teams.

“It was a lot of fun. A lot of the girls here, it was their last time playing,” said Tuyo, who will play for Campbell (N.C.) University on the next level. “For me not to be my last time, I just wanted to give it my all even though I’m going on. But some of them will never touch the court again. We had seven people and they were all (defensive specialists), so for our libero to step up and play outside, it was amazing. The other team was great. It was just good competition, so fun.”

Tuyo also captured the Molly Martinsen Braveheart Award, named for the young Central Texas athlete who died in 2012 of brain cancer but who won much respect for her selflessness and work ethic. The award is given annually by the Heart of Texas FCA to a Victory Bowl volleyball player who best displays character, perseverance and enthusiasm for Christ over the course of the week.

“Molly was a very special person to everyone, especially in the volleyball world,” Tuyo said. “I think that’s very safe to say. To be selected for such a high honor of an award, it’s really amazing. I’m really excited.”

