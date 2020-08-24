Powering up: Reicher wants reason to flex its added muscle in 2020

The message greets everyone who walks into Bishop Reicher’s newly renovated weight room. Truthfully, it’s kind of hard to miss. The words scream down from a bright blue wall, spelled out in massive white block letters next to the program’s Cougar logo.
It reads: “Success isn’t owned, it’s leased. And rent is due every day.”
Fortunately, the Cougars have been making their rent payments.
The weight room itself sparkles. Reicher spent around $50,000 on the glistening upgrade project, and the results are impressive. In addition to all the equipment and weights, the room features a bold design, including LED lights nestled behind letters spelling out “Bishop Reicher” that offer a sleek backlit effect.
A room itself won’t make you stronger, though. It can’t win any games for you. And those barbells will only collect dust unless you hoist them into the air and put them to work.
The Cougars understand that, so they’re putting their new playground to good use.
“We have been getting stronger throughout the summer,” said senior running back Eli Cummings, a transfer from La Vega. “Coming in as the underdog, we have a dog mentality. Coming in and getting stronger and better every day, so that we can get ready for the season.”
Returning Reicher quarterback Jake Boozer acknowledged that it’s possible to build up strength in the most spartan of facilities. But he added that it’s hard to walk into the Cougars’ new den and not be motivated to go to work.
“I mean, a weight room is a weight room, but when you feel good you do good,” Boozer said. “Now we’ve got this beautiful weight room and it’s just exciting to get in here and get a great lift in and get better.”
In a lot of ways, second-year Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb feels like the weight room project is the program’s most tangible accomplishment in his short tenure. But he obviously wants more. Last season, the Cougars bounced through an uneven 4-7 season that ended with a 49-22 defeat to Bay Area Christian in the first round of the TAPPS Division III playoffs.
Self-motivated
Holcomb knows that one way to get better is to get stronger. So he made sure to keep his team active over the offseason. When Reicher went to virtual classes in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Holcomb regularly messaged his players with workout plans. He also showed off a playful side in filming a variety of videos he called “Cougar Talks,” which might feature the coach in a silly hat while also espousing a motivational message for the day.
Not that the Cougars really needed it. They’re rather self-motivated, Holcomb said.
“Oh, they’ve bought in,” he said. “When we went to distance learning, with all those Cougar Talks we did and everything, we were really trying to stay engaged with our kids. We gave them all a workout plan, gave them variants of whether they had weights at home, no weights at home, they were able to do a variety of exercises to stay fit. And then once we were able to get back on campus, we had regimented workouts.
“But the good thing is that all these guys have been bought in since after football season last year. They’re trying to get better every day, and they have high character. They’re not those guys that we have to worry a whole lot about, they take care of business fine even when we’re not looking. That’s encouraging and hopefully it pays dividends this season.”
It’s already bearing fruit in terms of the team’s overall muscle. Holcomb said that the Reicher coaches tested all the program’s players in the weight room once they returned to campus. Almost to a man, they made significant progress.
And even in an age of social distancing, they did it together. That has on-field benefits, too.
“We worked pretty much every single day this summer, getting out here, throwing, lifting, just getting better and bonding as a team,” Boozer said.
The Cougars could have more reason to flex in 2020, their second year under Holcomb. Reicher welcomed in several terrific transfers over the offseason, including Cummings, a 1,500-yard rusher at La Vega in 2019, and Corey Long, a former Midway receiver. Boozer had already established himself as one of the top dual-threat QBs in the area, and should flourish with the talent influx surrounding him.
One for the thumb?
One ceiling beam of the new weight room stands as an homage to Reicher’s rich football past. It notes the different years that Reicher claimed its nine past state championships.
Not coincidentally, the designers left space at the end for more.
“We’ll have a ’21 up there,” said Cummings, grinning.
Chimed in Boozer, “For sure. There’s a lot of tradition, but we’re also trying to start our own traditions. Getting out there with everyone every day is amazing.”
Holcomb wants his players thinking that way and voicing those goals. One of his main mottos since taking over at Reicher in the spring of 2019 has been, “Grow the Growl.” One way to grow is by attracting new students to enroll and want to be part of the program. Another way is to upgrade and enhance one’s facilities. Growth in weightlifting totals is tangible proof of progress, too.
All that has happened. Now it’s time to experience a growth spurt on the field, Holcomb said.
“Because of our student athletes and the talent we return from last year, in addition to the transfers that we’ve had that have bought into our system and want to be a part of Cougar Nation, our goal is always to win a state championship,” he said. “That’s our goal this year, and obviously we’re not going to lower that bar. If we don’t get there, we don’t get there, but that’s our goal every day. That’s what we’re thinking about, beginning with the end in mind, and it’s a state championship. There’s nothing else.”
Yeah, it’s a lot more than sun’s out, guns out for the Bishop Reicher Cougars. Their added power is nice, but it still all goes back to that aforementioned lease payment, that message on the weight room wall.
Holcomb wants to establish a culture where the primary tradition is a hearty work ethic. Slowly, surely, the Cougars are getting there.
“The cool thing about our guys, our senior class, is that they’re very personable,” Holcomb said. “They are very engaged with our younger guys, so that’s fun to see as well. Sometimes when it’s time to work, they’ll do their own thing with the guys they have, because sometimes it’s timing. But as far as in the school setting, they’re very encouraging, very involved with those guys. I hope when these guys leave, these younger guys kind of follow in their footsteps.”
