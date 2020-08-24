Powering up: Reicher wants reason to flex its added muscle in 2020

“Oh, they’ve bought in,” he said. “When we went to distance learning, with all those Cougar Talks we did and everything, we were really trying to stay engaged with our kids. We gave them all a workout plan, gave them variants of whether they had weights at home, no weights at home, they were able to do a variety of exercises to stay fit. And then once we were able to get back on campus, we had regimented workouts.

“But the good thing is that all these guys have been bought in since after football season last year. They’re trying to get better every day, and they have high character. They’re not those guys that we have to worry a whole lot about, they take care of business fine even when we’re not looking. That’s encouraging and hopefully it pays dividends this season.”

It’s already bearing fruit in terms of the team’s overall muscle. Holcomb said that the Reicher coaches tested all the program’s players in the weight room once they returned to campus. Almost to a man, they made significant progress.

And even in an age of social distancing, they did it together. That has on-field benefits, too.

“We worked pretty much every single day this summer, getting out here, throwing, lifting, just getting better and bonding as a team,” Boozer said.