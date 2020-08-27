Preseason Texas high school football rankings

Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's preseason high school football rankings:
Class 6A
1. Galena Park North Shore Mustangs
2. Duncanville Panthers
3. Katy Tigers
4. Austin Westlake Chaparrals
5. Denton Guyer Wildcats
6. Allen Eagles
7. Southlake Carroll Dragons
8. Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks
9. Lake Travis Cavaliers
10. Humble Atascocita Eagles
Class 5A Division I
1. Denton Ryan Raiders
2. Frisco Lone Star Rangers
3. Longview Lobos
4. Highland Park Scots
5. Lancaster Tigers
6. Manvel Mavericks
7. Richmond Foster Falcons
8. Cedar Park Timberwolves
9. Red Oak Hawks
10. Amarillo Tascosa Rebels
Class 5A Division II
1. Ennis Lions
2. Aledo Bearcats
3. Lubbock-Cooper Pirates
4. Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos
5. College Station A&M Consolidated Tigers
6. Wichita Falls Rider Raiders
7. Mansfield Timberview Wolves
8. Frisco Raccoons
9. Barbers Hill Eagles
10. Crosby Cougars
Class 4A Division I
1. La Vega Pirates
2. Argyle Eagles
3. Lampasas Badgers
4. Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats
5. Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandcrabs
6. Springtown Porcupines
7. Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
8. Dumas Demons
9. El Campo Ricebirds
10. Decatur Eagles
Class 4A Division II
1. Carthage Bulldogs
2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks
3. West Orange-Stark Mustangs
4. Wimberley Texans
5. Gilmer Buckeyes
6. Celina Bobcats
7. Sunnyvale Raiders
8. Silsbee Tigers
9. Geronimo Navarro Panthers
10. Graham Steers
Class 3A Division I
1. Brock Eagles
2. Grandview Zebras
3. Pottsboro Cardinals
4. Malakoff Tigers
5. Wall Hawks
6. Gladewater Bears
7. Rockdale Tigers
8. Hallettsville Brahmas
9. Troy Trojans
10. Jourdanton Indians
Class 3A Division II
1. Gunter Tigers
2. Canadian Wildcats
3. Daingerfield Tigers
4. Omaha Paul Pewitt Brahmas
5. Newton Eagles
6. Abernathy Antelopes
7. East Bernard Brahmas
8. Franklin Lions
9. Eastland Mavericks
10. Holliday Eagles
Class 2A Division I
1. Shiner Comanches
2. Refugio Bobcats
3. Post Antelopes
4. Cisco Loboes
5. San Augustine Wolves
6. Mason Punchers
7. Hawley Bearcats
8. Ganado Indians
9. Panhandle Panthers
10. San Saba Armadillos
Class 2A Division II
1. Mart Panthers
2. Hamlin Pied Pipers
3. Stratford Elks
4. Wellington Skyrockets
5. Windthorst Trojans
6. Wink Wildcats
7. Bremond Tigers
8. Albany Lions
9. Falls City Beavers
10. Muenster Hornets
Class 1A/Six-Man Division I
1. Rankin Red Devils
2. Jonesboro Eagles
3. Borden County Coyotes
4. Sterling City Eagles
5. Union Hill Bulldogs
6. White Deer Bucks
7. May Tigers
8. Leakey Eagles
9. McLean Tigers
10. Ira Bulldogs
Class 1A/Six-Man Division II
1. Balmorhea Bears
2. Motley County Matadors
3. Calvert Trojans
4. Richland Springs Coyotes
5. Jayton Jaybirds
6. Blackwell Hornets
7. Strawn Greyhounds
8. Gordon Longhorns
9. Groom Tigers
10. Grandfalls-Royalty Cowboys
