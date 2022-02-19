Preview: Centex baseball teams heavily armed for 2022 season

There is a baseball maxim that says, “Momentum is the next day’s starting pitching.”

If that is true, there are quite a few Central Texas high school baseball teams coming into the 2022 season with a healthy amount of momentum. There is no shortage of flame-throwing, battle-tested pitchers set to take the mounds around the area, as the opening day for UIL programs arrives Monday.

The Bosqueville Bulldogs are coming off a Class 2A state tournament appearance in 2021, and their ace, John Youens, returns after a stellar sophomore season. The Baylor commit was 11-0 with a 0.93 ERA last year. The scary thing — at least for Bosqueville’s opponents — is he is just one part of a seasoned Bulldog pitching staff. In addition to Youens, the Bulldogs will look to Hunter Henexson to carry a big part of the pitching load.

“I feel like this year we have five really solid arms,” Bosqueville coach David Anderson said. “This is important, because it is all about the pitching, especially the deeper you get in the playoffs. We just need to get those guys some innings early on, and then we will be ready to roll.”