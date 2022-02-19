Preview: Centex baseball teams heavily armed for 2022 season

There is a baseball maxim that says, “Momentum is the next day’s starting pitching.”
If that is true, there are quite a few Central Texas high school baseball teams coming into the 2022 season with a healthy amount of momentum. There is no shortage of flame-throwing, battle-tested pitchers set to take the mounds around the area, as the opening day for UIL programs arrives Monday.
The Bosqueville Bulldogs are coming off a Class 2A state tournament appearance in 2021, and their ace, John Youens, returns after a stellar sophomore season. The Baylor commit was 11-0 with a 0.93 ERA last year. The scary thing — at least for Bosqueville’s opponents — is he is just one part of a seasoned Bulldog pitching staff. In addition to Youens, the Bulldogs will look to Hunter Henexson to carry a big part of the pitching load.
“I feel like this year we have five really solid arms,” Bosqueville coach David Anderson said. “This is important, because it is all about the pitching, especially the deeper you get in the playoffs. We just need to get those guys some innings early on, and then we will be ready to roll.”
Bosqueville’s deep pitching staff gives the Bulldogs a great chance to defend their district title. It almost seems unfair, then, that they are also loaded in the field and at the plate. Last year, Bosqueville hit .445 as a team. Heading into the new campaign, a trio of four-year starters — seniors Noah Pena, Camden Hill and Jayce Powers — are poised to lead the Bulldogs and help them build on those eye-popping numbers.
As strong and as experienced as Bosqueville is, they know nothing will come easy. Valley Mills and Crawford are also perennial playoff teams out of District 14-2A. Still, after a 7-6 loss to Garrison in the state semifinals, the Bulldogs have an eye on returning to the state tournament, and this time bringing home some hardware.
“This year our motto is 'Finish,'” Anderson said. “We want to get down there, finish the job and bring home a state championship.”
Down in 1A, Hubbard can relate. Like Bosqueville, the Jaguars also reached the state tournament, and also fell in the semifinals (a 3-1 loss to Kennard). Perhaps appropriately, their 2022 rallying cry is very, very similar.
“Our team saying is ‘Finish,’” Hubbard coach Jordan Grimm said. “We have one goal this year, and that is to win it all. We expect to be back and playing in Round Rock in June.”
Grimm likes his team’s chances to compete at the highest level in large part because of ace Shelby Noppeney. The Texas Sportswriters Class 1A 2021 Player of the Year, Grimm said Noppeney has added some velocity to his fastball heading into his senior season.
“Shelby does a great job of pounding the zone,” Grimm said. “The great thing is he does not have a lot of highs or lows. He stays pretty even-keel. He is going to pitch a lot this year. He’s the center point of the team.”
Pitcher/1B River Milne, catcher MJ Ryman and third baseman Colton Bailes are other players to watch for the Jaguars.
In Nopponey and Youens, Hubbard and Bosqueville both have pitchers returning that were on the 2021 Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex team. Yet another squad that checks that box is China Spring, as Alex Martinez returns for his junior campaign. The Cougars actually have four Super Centex players returning. In addition to Martinez, three seniors — Brayden Faulkner, Trace Necessary and Kolby Killough — have head coach Jesse Lopez excited to get the 2022 campaign underway.
“I am excited,” he said. “My expectation to do well is pretty high. We have a good group of kids.”
With Martinez and Killough, who pitches and play shortstop, China Spring has a formidable 1-2 punch. It will probably be a 1-2-3 punch, actually, as Cage McCloud, a transfer from Robinson and TCU commit, will also take the hill for the Cougars in 2022. The stable of strong arms is just one of the reasons for Lopez’s optimism.
The Cougars will be tested early, as they host their own tournament before traveling to tournaments in Corpus Christi and Jasper. Lopez said in all likelihood they will see somewhere between 12 to 15 ranked teams in non-district play.
Finally, a team that is certainly no stranger to rugged competition is Midway. The Panthers are a perennial playoff team as well, and coach Eddie Cornblum hopes that tradition continues in 2022. He echoes other coaches’ beliefs that pitching sets the tone.
“You are going to win games with pitching and defense more than offense, he said. “We stress that more than anything. Establishing the zone and not walking guys is huge. Pitching will set the tone and the rhythm of the game.”
“Baseball is the only game where the defense has the ball, he continued, “and the guy on the mound has to control that. If we can control that, and then we can do some things offensively, we feel good about what we can do.”
Heading into the season, Jeremiah Arnett will be looked to for a lot of that tone- and rhythm-setting. The junior had a strong sophomore season, going 6-2 with a 2.72 ERA. He is definitely not the only player that will toe the rubber for the Panthers in critical spots, though. Cornblum said pitching depth should be a team strength.
“I like the experience we have,” he said. “We have a lot of guys coming back that had a lot of mound time last year. We will use the early-season tournaments to see who is going to start, who will be middle relief, and who will be our closer.”
The Panthers closed 2021 by winning 14 out of their final 18 games. With 16 seniors and six returning starting position players, Midway will field a 2022 squad with valuable, successful experience. Cornblum also said he has good team leadership.
“The guy that stirs the pot for us and gets everybody going is Patrick Kilgore,” Cornblum said. "He has high expectations for himself and everyone around him. There’s not a better leader on the field. We rally around his energy.”
Midway opens the season Feb. 24 in the Central Texas First Pitch Classic against San Angelo Central. That game will take place at Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock. Over the course of three days, the Panthers will also battle San Antonio Brandeis, Lubbock Cooper, Cedar Park and Leander.