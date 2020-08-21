Private six-man preview: Live Oak, Vanguard, Eagle Christian, Parkview Christian, Methodist Home

Vanguard Vikings
2019: 7-5 (4-1), reached state quarterfinals
Head coach: Luke Pilant (second season: 7-5)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/5
All-time: 54-44 since 2011
Playoffs: 5-6 in six trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: The Vikings’ practices have featured 16 to 17 players most days, and optimism is high. “They’re anxious to get after it, though I don’t know if that’s because we reached the third round (of the TAPPS playoffs) last year or because they’ve been cooped up all summer,” Vanguard coach Luke Pilant said.
The Vikings’ top yard producer in 2019 was UT Marlow Welch, a Super Centex performer who had 1,292 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving plus 135 tackles defensively. When healthy, he’s a big-time playmaker.
But Vanguard won’t be a one-man gang. Dalton Latham (6-3, 230) manned the center position last fall, but will transition to a HB/TE capacity this season and should receive plenty of touches. LB Markham Dossett is the quintessential “quarterback of the defense” coming off an all-state season. He’ll be a team captain again.
Vanguard may be the favorite in TAPPS Six-Man Div. I/II District 3, which also includes Live Oak, McKinney Cornerstone, Kennedale Fellowship, Rockwall Heritage, Red Oak Ovilla Christian and Plano Coram Deo.
Schedule
9/25 RR Concordia 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Rockwall Heritage* 7:30 p.m.
10/9 Live Oak* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Kennedale Fellowship* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 Plano Coram Deo* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 at Red Oak Ovilla* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 McKinney Cornerstone* 7:30 p.m.
Home games played at Paul Tyson Field
Live Oak Classical Falcons
2019: 2-9 (2-3), reached first round of playoffs
Head coach: Brice Helton (third season: 7-16)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 96-39 since 2009
Playoffs: 20-6 in 10 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: 4 (2011, 2013, 2016, 2017)
Outlook: With 25 players out, including all six starters back, Live Oak should get back to putting together its traditional winning record and deep playoff run. In fact, “this team is potentially the best team we’ve had since we last won state (in 2017),” Live Oak coach Brice Helton said.
Last year, the Falcons won only two games but were right in the mix for several others that they let slip away, including a one-point regular-season loss to Methodist Home and a six-point playoff defeat to Plano Coram Deo. Suffice it to say, Live Oak wasn’t far off.
They’ve got a unique quarterback platoon — Mason Peters is a left-hander who will get a bulk of the snaps. Will Schorlemer is the right-hander who in addition to being a fine passer will line up at RB, WR, LB and DE, basically a true utility player. “He’ll be on the field the whole game,” Helton said.
RB/WR/DB Logan Smith is healthy and ready for a big year after coming off a broken collarbone. RB/DB Justice Ishio lurks as a highlight waiting to happen, a player for whom other teams have to game plan.
Live Oak will compete in a big, competitive TAPPS Six-Man Div. I/II district, along with the likes of Rockwall Heritage, Coram Deo and crosstown rival Vanguard. “It should be one of the top districts in the state,” Helton said. “We’ve had someone from our district either win state or in the state championship game each of the past four years, and that doesn’t look to change.”
Schedule
9/26 vs. Huntsville Alpha Omega (at Bryan Allen Academy) 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at McKinney Cornerstone* 7 p.m.
10/9 at Vanguard* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 Plano Coram Deo* 7 p.m.
10/23 at Denton Calvary 7 p.m.
10/30 Rockwall Heritage* 7 p.m.
11/6 Kennedale Fellowship* 7 p.m.
11/13 at Red Oak Ovilla* 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Christian Eagles
2019: 7-4, defeated Red Oak Ovilla Christian in Texas Six-Man Independent Bowl
Head coach: Bryce Frazier (second year: 7-4; overall: 30-17)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/3
All-time: 7-4 since 2019
Outlook: It would be hard to label last year’s 7-4 record in the team’s first varsity season as anything but a smashing success for ECA. Now after a year competing as an independent program, the Eagles will transition to a district in TAPPS Six-Man Division III.
Second-year coach Bryce Frazier will count on a trio of seniors as his nucleus. The go-to guy that ECA can’t afford to lose is QB/LB Caleb Wilson. He passed for 1,809 yards and 29 TDs while accumulating 81 tackles and five interceptions defensively. Wilson will look to put the pigskin into the talons of playmakers like RB/DB/K David Swamsidi and TE Quinn Huntington. Swamsidi offers a potent weapon with his kicking, as he made 38 of 50 PAT attempts in his first year playing football after moving from Nigeria. “(He’s improved in) just understanding the game, because he’d never played it before. He’s one I really look to have a breakout season this year,” Frazier said. Huntington (5-10, 220) serves as ECA’s muscle, and will do everything from carrying the ball to shoving around blockers on defense.
The Eagles will play in TAPPS 6M Div. III District 3, along with Greenville Christian, Tyler Street Christian in Dallas, Longview Christian Heritage and Garland Christian. “I really feel like everybody is competitive and very equal to each other,” Frazier said. “We match up with them really well.”
Schedule
9/25 Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
10/3 at Rising Star 7 p.m.
10/9 at Dallas Fairhill 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Garland Christian* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 Greenville Christian* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Austin Royals 7 p.m.
11/6 at Dal. Tyler Street* 7:30 p.m.
11/13 Longview Christian Heritage* 7:30 p.m.
Home games planned to be played at Hart-Patterson Track & Field Complex
Parkview Christian Pacers
2019: 5-6 (0-2), reached state quarterfinals
Head coach: Josh Hayes (second season: 5-6)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/6
State titles: 1 in six-man (2017); 2 in 11-man (1991, 1996)
Outlook: Entering his second year as the Pacers’ head coach, Josh Hayes feels that he has a better understanding of his players’ abilities, and vice versa.
“They know what I like to run, I know their strengths and weaknesses, and I think I have a better idea of where to put guys position-wise than last year,” Hayes said.
Will the Pacers be stronger? They already are. Case in point: Starting QB Jasper Watson has gained 30 pounds of muscle, a result of the team’s workouts and his moonlighting for a logging company. RB C.J. Lanehart went from squatting 325 in the weight room last year to 370 today. They’ll be two of the leaders, but Hayes is also counting on a major impact from junior RB/DE Josh Gaddy (6-3, 185), who runs well for a big guy, and senior OL/DL Jotham Craven, who’s “country boy strong” but also possesses a high football IQ. Craven played only three games last year due to injury, so he’s hungry to see the field.
Parkview’s seven-team TCAF loop includes local stalwart Methodist Home and back-to-back state champ Haslet Heritage Christian, which Hayes labels “the team to beat.” But he also fully believes the Pacers can compete for a district crown.
Schedule
8/28 at Azle Christian 7 p.m.
9/4 at Calvert 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Aquilla 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Methodist Home* 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at Coolidge 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Haslet Heritage* 7:30 p.m.
10/9 Westlake Academy* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 Haslet Legacy* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 at Mineral Wells Community* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 Crowley Nazarene* 7:30 p.m.
Methodist Children’s Home Bulldogs
2019: 9-2 (2-0), reached state quarterfinals
Head coach: Matt Rodgers (ninth season: 62-31)
Returning starters (O/D): 1/2
All-time: 73-41 since 2010
Playoffs: 9-8 in nine trips, most recently 2019
State titles: 1 (2017)
Outlook: Time to reload the cannons at MCH. The returning Bulldogs accounted for around 500 yards and scored four touchdowns in 2019, roughly five percent of the team’s offensive total. “I like the potential, even though I don’t really know what we’re going to look like,” coach Matt Rodgers said.
MCH also must endure a later start than many schools, and will play a district-only schedule. So the Bulldogs may employ a hurry-up look in more ways than one. (Rodgers said they could experiment with a no-huddle offense in 2020.)
K/DE/TE Luis Sierra will take on more responsibility this year, but his kicking is already a proven weapon. RB/DE Vergil Roby commands a large measure of respect among his teammates, and Rodgers is high on the prospects of RB/CB Camray Sanders, who he said could “go compete at Navarro’s cheer team right now,” based on his athletic, backflipping skills. QB/CB Dathan Dorsett might not play because of past concussion issues, and yet will still fill a role as a guy who’s been around who “knows what the coaches are thinking” and can voice that to his teammates.
Since MCH is getting a late start, Rodgers said he’s hoping “last man standing” is the way it works out for his bunch. Kind of the start late, finish late (in the playoffs) approach.
Schedule
9/18 at Parkview Christian* 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Westlake Academy* 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Haslet Legacy* 7:30 p.m.
10/9 at Haslet Heritage* 7 p.m.
10/16 at Mineral Wells Community* 7 p.m.
10/23 Crowley Nazarene* 7:30 p.m.
