Private six-man previews: Parkview, Methodist Home, Live Oak, Vanguard, Eagle Christian

Parkview Christian Pacers
2020: 5-6 (3-2), lost in TCAF Div. II state semifinals
Head coach: Josh Hayes (third year: 10-12)
Returning starters (O/D): 1/1
State titles: 1 in six-man (2017); 2 in 11-man (1991, 1996)
Outlook: Players like C.J. Lanehart aren’t just scattered along the roadside of Lake Shore Drive, and of course that Super Centex star will be hard to replace. After all, Lanehart piled up more than 3,000 yards of total offense in 2020.
Nevertheless, Pacers head coach Josh Hayes expects RB Josh Gaddy to pick up the slack nicely. As Parkview’s secondary ball carrier to Lanehart and lead blocker a year ago, Gaddy still tallied more than 700 rushing yards to go with 232 yards and five TDs receiving.
“Josh is a hard runner, he’s quick,” Hayes said of his lone returning starter. “Speed-wise, he’s probably a tick off of C.J., but it isn’t a massive drop-off in speed. So, I’m going to be relying heavily on Josh, and he knows that. He’s been preparing in the summer to take on a much bigger load this year.”
Senior Rene Rostro is a new student to Parkview, but has impressed with his deceptive speed. He’ll mostly line up at slot receiver, but will also see action on the line and in the backfield. The Pacers welcome in a five-member freshman class loaded with promise, led by shifty Kohen Mayberry, the likely starter at QB.
“You can tell there’s a positive outlook right now,” Hayes said. “Especially with these freshmen, they know if this year we don’t do extremely well, we ain’t far off. I think we’ll be fine this year. We’ll take our bumps, because being so young. But I’m excited about this year, because I think this year will be a good growing experience for these freshmen.”
Schedule
8/27 at Mount Calm 7 p.m.
9/3 Kennedale Fellowship 7 p.m.
9/10 at Aquilla 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Methodist Children's Home* 7 p.m.
9/24 Killeen Memorial* 7 p.m.
10/1 Haslet Heritage* 7 p.m.
10/8 at Taylor St. Mary's* 7 p.m.
10/15 at Haslet Legacy* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Mineral Wells Community* 7 p.m.
10/29 at Crowley Nazarene* 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Christian Eagles
2020: 3-6 (1-1), lost in TAPPS Div. III area playoffs
Head coach: Bryce Frazier (third year at ECA: 10-10; 33-23 in six seasons overall)
Returning starters (O/D): 1/1
All-time: 10-10 since 2019
Playoffs: 1-1 in 1 trip, most recently 2020
Outlook: Head coach Bryce Frazier’s wife’s cousin owns a lodge in Oklahoma, so the ECA coach took advantage of that fact by loading up his team and taking them north of the Red River for the first week of camp.
“Everybody saw the movie ‘Remember the Titans,’ everybody likes that, hey, let’s get away for camp kind of deal,” Frazier said. “It was a good time to get away, man, get away from reality, get away from school and parents and girlfriends.”
The Eagles probably needed that bonding time since only one starter returns from last year. The Eagles made their TAPPS debut in 2020 after an independent season the year before, and experienced both the clouds (their first playoff win) and the crashes (two straight games canceled for COVID-19 reasons).
RB/LB Nick Vences is ECA’s lone returning starter, and enters his third year in Frazier’s system, so he’s expected to lead the younger players. He’ll split carries with SB Maximus Austin, a new student who transferred from University High School, where he made the UIL state meet in cross country last year as a junior.
Frazier praises senior FB Caleb Lapes as the “smartest kid in our class,” and he comes by it naturally. Caleb’s father was a college quarterback at MIT when that program had a football team. Another key player is sophomore center Ian Hennig (6-1, 210), who tore his ACL in the second game of 2020 but has rehabbed nicely and is ready to contribute.
Schedule
8/27 at Buckholts 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Ranger 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Plano Prestonwood North 7:30 p.m.
9/17 Dallas Fairhill 7:30 p.m.
9/24 at Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Rising Star 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Aquilla 7:30 p.m.
10/23 at Greenville Christian* 2 p.m.
10/29 Garland Christian* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 at Longview Christian Heritage* 7:30 p.m.
Live Oak Falcons
2020: 8-1 (5-0), lost in TAPPS state quarterfinals
Head coach: Brice Helton (fourth season: 15-17)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/4
All-time: 104-40 since 2009
Playoffs: 21-7 in 11 trips, last in 2020
State titles: 4 (2011, 2013, 2016, 2017)
Outlook: Everything has been climbing to this point for the Falcons for the past three years, as things couldn’t be much better from a numbers perspective. Live Oak has 23 players out for football and 10 seniors, so depth shouldn’t be an issue.
In fact, the school’s junior high participation is so large that head coach/athletic director Brice Helton said that Live Oak may need to move to 11-man football down the road. “It’s a real conversation,” he said.
For now, the Falcons will remain where they are, and that’s a good place, considering they’re one of the top private school six-man programs in the state. They should make a run at the program’s fifth state title behind the return of RB/DE Justice Ishio, who rushed for 16 touchdowns and added six more TD catches in 2020. Helton said Live Oak will take care in how much they use Ishio defensively, to preserve his legs for the end of the year.
QB Mason Peters (774 passing yards, 14 TDs) should ably lead the offense again, and RB/LB Eli Herman will pick up more ball-toting responsibilities following the departure of RB/DE Will Schorlemer, who moved to Midland.
“For the seniors, just having such a successful season and then a hard loss in the playoffs, that’s motivation for us this year to really work our hardest, especially it being our last year,” Herman said. “We’re just ready to give it our all, and go all-in for the season.”
Schedule
8/27 Methodist Children's Home 7 p.m.
9/3 at Blum 7:30 p.m.
9/17 McKinney Cornerstone* 7 p.m.
9/24 Red Oak Ovilla* 7 p.m.
10/1 at Oglesby 7 p.m.
10/8 Vanguard* 7 p.m.
10/15 at Plano Coram Deo* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Rockwall Heritage* 7 p.m.
11/5 at Kennedale Fellowship* 7 p.m.
Vanguard Vikings
2020: 4-5 (2-3), lost in TAPPS area playoffs
Head coach: Luke Pilant (third season: 11-10)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/3
All-time: 58-49 since 2011
Playoffs: 6-7 in seven trips, last in 2020
State titles: None
Outlook: If you could put a price tag on experience, only Jeff Bezos would be able to afford it. Vanguard should benefit from some of that priceless know-how, with seven seniors returning, including five who have seen big minutes in the Vikings’ program.
“It is really nice,” said WR/DB Marlow Welch. “We do have two newer seniors who haven’t played as much. But a lot of us have been here for four years. It’s really nice, not only with the bonds we have, but almost all of our offense is seniors.”
QB Walker Nall chucked the ball with splendid results last fall, accumulating 1,526 yards and 22 touchdowns. He’ll look to exploit defenses downfield to seek out the likes of experienced playmakers like Welch, WR/DB Linden Crow and TE/DT Dalton Latham.
Vanguard coach Luke Pilant said the Vikings aren’t teeming with size, but are big where they need to be. Mostly, he’s excited to see how the leadership develops. He picks four captains each year, and said this will be the hardest year to pick them, given the abundance of veteran leaders.
Schedule
8/27 Milford 7:30 p.m.
9/3 RR Christian 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Austin Hill Country 7:30 p.m.
9/16 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Rockwall Heritage* 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Live Oak* 7 p.m.
10/15 Kennedale Fellowship* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Plano Coram Deo* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Red Oak Ovilla* 7 p.m.
11/5 at McKinney Cornerstone* 7:30 p.m.
Methodist Children’s Home Bulldogs
2020: 5-4 (3-2), forfeited TCAF Div. I state semifinals
Head coach: Matt Rodgers (10th season: 67-35)
Returning starters (O/D): 1/1
All-time: 78-45 since 2010
Playoffs: 9-9 in 10 trips, most recently 2020
State titles: 1 (2017)
Outlook: COVID-19 affected so many teams’ 2020 seasons, but it actually ended the year for the MCH Bulldogs. They didn’t lose their last game, but rather had to forfeit it due to players being out.
They’re hoping for a safer, healthier year in that regard, but most of the old players won’t get a shot at redemption. MCH returns just four players who saw any action — including none who carried the ball and one who completed two passes.
Basically, it’s a whole new team.
“I think with having young guys, they’re much more likely to be molded and train their brain — this is what our goal, this is what our focus is. They don’t really know any better,” said Bulldogs coach Matt Rodgers.
QB Sterling Kemper shifts to the lead playmaker role after seeing action at receiver in 2020. Another player who should see plenty of touches is UT Daniel Zapata, a Swiss Army knife guy who can fill a variety of roles. Maury Arnold started on defense last year and his athleticism will be vital for this team of relative unknowns.
“Winning or losing, let’s keep it in perspective and have goals so that we’re peaking at the end of October, middle of November,” Rodgers said.
Schedule
8/27 at Live Oak 7 p.m.
9/3 at Bryan St. Joseph Catholic 7 p.m.
9/10 Arlington St. Paul's Prep 7 p.m.
9/17 at Parkview Christian* 7 p.m.
9/25 at Taylor St. Mary's* 11 a.m.
10/1 Haslet Legacy* 7 p.m.
10/8 Haslet Heritage* 7 p.m.