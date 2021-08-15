Private six-man previews: Parkview, Methodist Home, Live Oak, Vanguard, Eagle Christian

All-time: 104-40 since 2009

Playoffs: 21-7 in 11 trips, last in 2020

State titles: 4 (2011, 2013, 2016, 2017)

Outlook: Everything has been climbing to this point for the Falcons for the past three years, as things couldn’t be much better from a numbers perspective. Live Oak has 23 players out for football and 10 seniors, so depth shouldn’t be an issue.

In fact, the school’s junior high participation is so large that head coach/athletic director Brice Helton said that Live Oak may need to move to 11-man football down the road. “It’s a real conversation,” he said.

For now, the Falcons will remain where they are, and that’s a good place, considering they’re one of the top private school six-man programs in the state. They should make a run at the program’s fifth state title behind the return of RB/DE Justice Ishio, who rushed for 16 touchdowns and added six more TD catches in 2020. Helton said Live Oak will take care in how much they use Ishio defensively, to preserve his legs for the end of the year.