Putting the motion in emotion: Crawford closes Senior Night in style

Later in the set, Ray and Moody both dropped in aces of their own. But it was Warden who encapsulated the full power of Crawford’s service. She possesses a filthy jump serve with a heavy amount of topspin that unfolds like a cannonball rolling downhill. After Valley Mills blocker Kamryn Pankenoien blocked a Crawford attack and then stared a little too long for the Lady Pirates’ liking, Warden brought the hammer, pummeling five aces in a 7-0 match-closing run, including a missile on match point.

“We do talk a lot about serving,” Coker said. “We got a little extra motivated. One of their girls kind of stared us down after a block, and I don’t think we liked it very much. I know I didn’t. You see a lot more focus once that happened.”

It seemed a fitting way for the Crawford seniors to go out in their home gym, where they’ve built so many winning memories.

“It means a lot to us, just because all of us grew up here, we started out here, and I think it just means a lot to watch all the other people in front of us, too, who played on this same court,” Moody said. “To be the ones doing it now is just an awesome experience.”