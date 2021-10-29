Tolar Rattlers emerge from ground, bite Bosqueville, 63-7

The road to District 7-2A playoff security ran right through Bosqueville Bulldog Stadium Friday night, but unfortunately for the home team, it was the Tolar Ratters who rolled through like a North Texas road grader.

Taking turns hammering the Bosqueville defensive line, Tolar cruised to an impressive 63-7 victory over the Bulldogs.

Tolar improved to 7-2 and 4-1 in district action, in second place behind Crawford. Bosqueville is now 5-4 and 3-2 with work left to do to lock up its postseason seeding.

“We’ve just got to go to Hamilton and try to play better and get on a roll going to the playoffs,” said Bosqueville head Clint Zander.

If it wasn’t Tolar’s running back Peyton Brown (two touchdowns), it was the Rattlers’ Joseph Arce (one TD) or Logan Stein (one TD) or Isaac Blessings (one TD), with an occasional pass mixed in from quarterback Jackson LeCluyse .

It added up to a more than 300 yards of rushing for Tolar and a long night for Bosqueville.

“We got off to a good start, we just couldn’t stop the run,” Zander said.

The Bulldogs actually led early in the first quarter as they got to a great start before packed stadium on a crisp, cool night for football.