Tolar Rattlers emerge from ground, bite Bosqueville, 63-7

The road to District 7-2A playoff security ran right through Bosqueville Bulldog Stadium Friday night, but unfortunately for the home team, it was the Tolar Ratters who rolled through like a North Texas road grader.
Taking turns hammering the Bosqueville defensive line, Tolar cruised to an impressive 63-7 victory over the Bulldogs.
Tolar improved to 7-2 and 4-1 in district action, in second place behind Crawford. Bosqueville is now 5-4 and 3-2 with work left to do to lock up its postseason seeding.
“We’ve just got to go to Hamilton and try to play better and get on a roll going to the playoffs,” said Bosqueville head Clint Zander.
If it wasn’t Tolar’s running back Peyton Brown (two touchdowns), it was the Rattlers’ Joseph Arce (one TD) or Logan Stein (one TD) or Isaac Blessings (one TD), with an occasional pass mixed in from quarterback Jackson LeCluyse .
It added up to a more than 300 yards of rushing for Tolar and a long night for Bosqueville.
“We got off to a good start, we just couldn’t stop the run,” Zander said.
The Bulldogs actually led early in the first quarter as they got to a great start before packed stadium on a crisp, cool night for football.
The first play of the game featured a 30-yard pass from quarterback Newt Schornack to John Youens. But Bosqueville fumbled later to end the drive, nullifying the momentum for the home team.
The got the ball right back when defensive end Xavier Gutierrez pounced on a Tolar fumble and the Bulldogs were in business.
They moved the ball down the field, mixing runs and passes. A roughing penalty on fourth down extended the drive, then Schornack capped the impressive action by finding Noah Pena wide open, just over the goaline, for a 7-0 lead after Youens kicked the extra point.
Tolar powered ahead on a 41-yard touchdown run by Logan Stein, then a 15-yard scoring strike from quarterback LeCluyse to Peyton Rains.
A three-yard touchdown run from Peyton Brown put Tolar up 21-7 early in the second quarter. Then Bosqueville squandered a great opportunity to score and cut the deficit. On the ensuing kickoff, the Bulldogs returned the ball to their own 45-yard-line. A face mask penalty on Tolar moved the ball to the Ratter 40.
Bosqueville was able to move the ball down to the 15-yard line, but was stopped on 4th-and-3 on an incomplete pass and the ball went over to Tolar on downs.
The Rattlers added another nine-yard scoring run by Brown for a 28-7 halftime lead. It could have been more, but a fake field goal failed on the last play of the first half.