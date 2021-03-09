Ready to cut loose: All-business Fairfield craves repeat championship party

Believe it or not, such dominance can grow mundane. It’s not always easy to keep a team’s attention when they’re winning by margins of 89-3 and 70-4 (actual regular-season scores).

“It’s been entertaining, but it’s also kind of been boring in a way,” said senior post Te’Yalla Simpson. “During district, it was so time-consuming. But when we got to the playoffs it got interesting.”

Whitaker said that during the team’s run of blowouts in district play, the coaches would create miniature games within the games, just to try to keep the players focused. But she admits it wasn’t always easy, even while Fairfield made it look effortless.

“It was a challenge, and I’m not sure we handled it great every time,” Whitaker said. “But we just tried to keep small goals for them to achieve in those games, even though the score may have been out of hand we wanted to make sure they were focused on something. Whether it was getting a certain shot out of the offense or a certain number of stops in a row on defense. We just kind of wanted to stay focused on something. It didn’t always work, but we sure tried.”