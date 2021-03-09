Ready to cut loose: All-business Fairfield craves repeat championship party

A year ago, when Fairfield survived a 40-39 overtime win over Argyle in the Class 4A girls basketball state championship game, it didn’t just beat the clock in that one game. The Lady Eagles didn’t know it at the time, but they beat the COVID clock, too.
The 2019-20 UIL state girls tournament turned out to be the last UIL state event to reach its completion in that school year. A week later, the state’s governing body for public school athletics halted the boys’ state tournament, and within weeks made the call to end all remaining sports for the rest of the year.
Any state championship is special. But Fairfield could have never known just how fortunate it was to even have the chance to win a title. How could the Lady Eagles have known? Nobody really knew.
“We joked about last year, we started hearing about COVID before we went to the state tournament last year, and people were calling, worried about it,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “And we just joked among our coaches, ‘They’re not going to move the state tournament. They’re not going to cancel it. We’re going to play!’ We were lucky enough to get ours in and then they canceled the boys. We were just kind of shocked at it, so we were definitely thankful.”
Not only that, they’re thankful to be going back. Fairfield (27-2) has navigated the challenges of a protocol-laden basketball season to return to the brink of a second straight championship. This time the second-ranked Lady Eagles will play for a Class 3A title after Fairfield moved down a class in last year’s UIL realignment, as they’ll face fifth-ranked Brownfield (28-1) for the crown at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Fairfield embarked on this journey knowing it would have a good team. But just how good? That’s always the question.
The Lady Eagles graduated five seniors off last year’s state-winning club, including all-state stars Braden Bossier and Jada Clark. So there was still a bit of unknown about just how this team might coalesce.
“I felt like we weren’t going to be together as a team much, just because we’re all from different age groups,” said junior forward Breyunna Dowell, who scored 29 points in Fairfield’s 78-41 win over Bishop in the regional final last Saturday. “I’m glad I was wrong.”
Now, the Lady Eagles seem to have settled into their roles. But back in November things were a little murkier. It certainly didn’t happen overnight.
“We started out a little rough,” Whitaker said. “We knew we had a lot of talent, but we weren’t sure how to bring it all together. So we took a few losses early and tried to learn a lot about our substituting. Being able to bring our subs in and give the right people rest at the right time, it was just a learning process for a long, long time. Hopefully we’ve got it all worked out.”
Fairfield’s talent was never in question. Call this bunch the Bucket Brigade, because it has no shortage of players who can go get a bucket when their number is called. Many high school teams might be lucky to have one or two players who average double-digit scoring. Fairfield has four — Dowell, sophomore guard Shadasia Brackens, sophomore forward McKinna Brackens and junior guard Jarahle Daniels.
Depending on the team, such an abundance of stars can either be a blessing or a curse. They can either illuminate the path to victory, or blind one another with jealousy and infighting.
The fact that Fairfield is still playing in the last week of the season provides a pretty good hint which way it opted to go.
“We’re excited for people who are scoring a lot of points,” McKinna Brackens said. “We don’t really care (who it is). Me myself, I don’t really care if I score, if we win and somebody else is scoring.”
But how do they decide whose turn it is? Well, it usually arrives organically. Fairfield zips the ball around with beautiful ball movement, so sometimes the go-to player is the one who has the open look. Other times the Lady Eagles try to ride the hot hand or seek to exploit mismatches.
“It depends on who’s on,” McKinna Brackens. “Last game Bre (Dowell) was on and we just kept feeding her the ball. It just depends on who’s on and how the other team is guarding us. Whoever has the mismatch, that’s who we’ve got to go to.”
When you’re blessed with as many options as Fairfield has, the mismatches abound. A 20-year-old futon isn’t as lopsided as the Lady Eagles’ outcomes this season. They’ve outscored their six playoff foes by an average score of 78-36, and they haven’t experienced a close game since before Christmas, when they dropped a 72-64 contest to Class 5A Bryan Rudder on Dec. 21.
Believe it or not, such dominance can grow mundane. It’s not always easy to keep a team’s attention when they’re winning by margins of 89-3 and 70-4 (actual regular-season scores).
“It’s been entertaining, but it’s also kind of been boring in a way,” said senior post Te’Yalla Simpson. “During district, it was so time-consuming. But when we got to the playoffs it got interesting.”
Whitaker said that during the team’s run of blowouts in district play, the coaches would create miniature games within the games, just to try to keep the players focused. But she admits it wasn’t always easy, even while Fairfield made it look effortless.
“It was a challenge, and I’m not sure we handled it great every time,” Whitaker said. “But we just tried to keep small goals for them to achieve in those games, even though the score may have been out of hand we wanted to make sure they were focused on something. Whether it was getting a certain shot out of the offense or a certain number of stops in a row on defense. We just kind of wanted to stay focused on something. It didn’t always work, but we sure tried.”
The Lady Eagles have adopted a businesslike approach to this year’s playoff run. Whereas last year everything was fresh and new, it hasn’t been that way this time around. Fairfield has kind of taken the strategy of let’s go to this next game, get our win, and go back home. Wham-bam, we’re going to beat you, ma’am.
But don’t misunderstand, they’re still enjoying themselves. They save much of the loudest and rowdiest fun for the bus rides to and from the games.
“Music playing, everybody laughing, games being played,” Simpson said. “Everybody in their own bubbles, but together at the same time.”
Fairfield’s returning players all know what it feels like to win a state championship. They want to experience that feeling all over again. Even if some of their postgame reactions through these playoffs have been a little subdued, they expect a raucous party if they’re able to beat Brownfield for a repeat coronation.
“We’ll have a lot of excitement,” said McKinna Brackens. “I don’t know if I’ll cry. It depends on if it’s a close game. Last year was such a close game, and it was overwhelming at the end when the buzzer went off and we finally finished. So it kind of depends on how the game goes.”