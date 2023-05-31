Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At any point in that first year, Ben Johnson could have cried, “What have I gotten myself into?” and nobody would have blamed him. Instead, in those moments where he felt a little overwhelmed, he bowed his head and prayed, “God, we need your help.”

Fifteen years later, the Super Centex Victory Bowl is thriving in ways that Johnson could have never imagined.

It’s Victory Bowl week again in Central Texas. By now, many recognize that it’s become a staple of the area sports schedule every June. But back in 2008, it was just an idea.

“When it first started, Ben did just a fantastic job of trying to get it organized and trying to get the word out there, trying to find a way to make it go,” said retired China Spring coach Mark Bell, the victorious coach for the Red team in the inaugural Victory Bowl in June of 2009.

The Victory Bowl is organized by and supports the ministries of the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Johnson serves as director of that group, and he’s grateful for the myriad of ways he’s seen the event impact thousands of Central Texas students, coaches and families.

“From the physical things of additional sports and more coaches and games and all that stuff, and that’s awesome, it’s just so cool to run into people all over town, church and the community, (who say), ‘Oh yeah, we were a host home’ or ‘Our son played,’ all kinds of different things that have happened because of the outreach of the games,” Johnson said.

He took over as the Heart of Texas FCA director in June of 2007, after an eight-year run of working with the FCA in the Austin area. When you come to a new place, one of the initial hurdles to climb is just getting to know people. That was one of several driving forces behind the creation of the Victory Bowl.

“I needed to build relationships with coaches,” Johnson said. “Being new, I’d had those in Austin from being on FCA staff for eight years there. But I didn’t have that here with very many high school coaches. So, this was going to be a way for myself and any other staff, board members and volunteers, for us to do that.”

But there were multiple missions at play. Johnson wanted to create an event that would help publicize the work of the FCA, as well as minister to students in the area who might not attend an FCA event otherwise. He kept thinking that a football all-star game might be the best way to accomplish those goals, and he said that he spent a lot of time in prayer about it during the fall of 2007, his first full year on staff in the Waco area.

In January of 2008, this particular Tribune-Herald writer published a column suggesting that a Central Texas football all-star game would be a worthy addition to the calendar, and that someone else (not the writer) should really come along and make it happen.

“You wrote that article and I said, ‘Man, what are you listening to my prayer time?’” Johnson said.

Johnson began meeting with all manner of people in the community about the idea, and it grew legs as more and more people got on board. He mentioned Butch Maddox, Chuck Claxton, Tracy Saul, Doug Dickson, Sammy Citrano and Greg Blanek as foundational early supporters, helping with everything from finding gear for the players to donating meals. He also traveled to Abilene to witness a similar game put on by the FCA in that area.

At the time, Johnson was the lone full-time staff member serving the Waco area, while the Heart of Texas FCA also had another worker, Seth Chambliss, overseeing the Bell County region.

“Obviously the need felt huge at the time, but it was much smaller then than it is now. But God just provided people,” Johnson said.

Johnson reached out to Central Texas coaches to nominate players, and sought to fill the football and cheerleader rosters with at least one representative from each nominating school. The initial draft was held at the Tribune-Herald’s old office at 900 Franklin, now home to the headquarters for Magnolia.

“It was a little tougher then with some of the positional challenges,” said former Waco High coach Johnny Tusa, who led the Blue team.

There were other challenges to navigate and kinks to work out that initial year. The inaugural game was held at Baylor’s now-defunct Floyd Casey Stadium, and Johnson had to convince the university’s compliance department that it wouldn’t go against any NCAA regulations to stage the game there.

He also wanted to round up host homes in Waco for groups of students to stay while they participated in Victory Bowl activities. Now that he has a network of contacts at local churches, it’s somewhat easier to do that, but back then he was flying blind to a certain extent.

The timing of everything also proved difficult. How do you install an offense and a defense in a matter of days?

“The thing I remember the most was just, how are we going to get a team on the field with just five practices?” Tusa said, chuckling. “You’re at ground zero as far as names are concerned. Everybody is walking in, we’ve never met. You played here, you played there. It was a maiden voyage. We had nobody in front of us who could give us a blueprint. … It was a whirlwind of a schedule having to put a team on the field Saturday night, with the first practice being Wednesday afternoon.”

At least both teams were in the same boat in that regard, Bell said.

“Just trying to figure out in that amount of time how much you could teach kids,” Bell said. “We like to throw the football, so how much could you teach them in that few of days? Certain quarterbacks were nominated, and one quarterback may be a passing quarterback and the other quarterback might be a running quarterback, that type of thing. Just trying to figure out the nuances of getting kids playing time and just trying to find out ways for them to have a great experience.”

Ultimately, it was a great experience for those involved, and not just because the game turned out to be a close, entertaining clash, won by the Red team, 29-24.

“There’s no doubt. I saw a kid just recently who had played in the game,” Bell said. “He was actually a quarterback who came from a small school who played in the game. He saw me and said hey. I was at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza one night and this kid said, ‘Hey, you coached me in the all-star game!’ and I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’ Not only was it a great experience to get to know those other kids, but it was a great experience to be able to coach with those other coaches from other places.”

That game was actually Tusa’s last to coach after more than four decades stalking the sideline, so it coaxed feelings of nostalgia for the successful former Waco High and Jefferson-Moore leader.

“It was a little bit bittersweet for me, because it brought back a lot of what I was giving up, for a brief period of time, and made me realize there wasn’t going to be any more,” Tusa said.

Through the years, Johnson has heard heartwarming testimonies from more people than he can remember about the impact that the Victory Bowl made on their lives. Besides the game itself, the players and cheerleaders participate in Bible studies, community service projects and fun, bonding activities like pancake-eating contests, aka the “Victory Bowl Olympics.”

“This past spring I heard two new ones I hadn’t heard before,” Johnson said. “There’s probably many, many more that I haven’t heard. Gene Griffin, who was at McGregor for a while, he just sent me a text and said, ‘Hey, Ben, I’m at a men’s Bible study at Harris Creek (Baptist Church), and one of the young guys in there was sharing and he said it was at the Victory Bowl where he first opened up the Bible and read the Bible.’ This is now 10 years later, and he’s got a family and he’s still trying to grow in his faith.”

Johnson said the FCA also recently held a luncheon where it invited past Victory Bowl participants to come back and share what their experience meant to them.

“One guy gets up and he goes, ‘You know, guys, I had fun, I was MVP of my game, but it was at the Victory Bowl where I really learned to open up with other men about my problems and my struggles in life. I’d never done that before.’ So, that was awesome,” Johnson said.

Enough time has passed now where athletes who once played in the Victory Bowl are now coming back to coach in it. That’s the case this year with La Vega assistant coach William Samford, who will help coach the Blue team alongside head coach Don Hyde and other La Vega coaches.

“Coach Samford at La Vega was on that first team that first year, and he’s told me about all the guys he met that first year,” said Tusa, who now works with the FCA following a stint as Waco ISD’s athletic director. “He’s seen two or three of them at other coaching venues around the state and the first thing they talk about is, ‘Hey, remember when we played in the Victory Bowl and how much fun that was?’ I think the players probably don’t realize going in what a life-changing time it’s going to be.”

From those baby steps with the introduction of the first game in 2009, the Victory Bowl has expanded and taken a mighty leap forward in its reach. Then it was a football game. Now it encompasses six all-star games in five sports spread out over three days — boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and, of course, football.

Initially, the FCA recruited 36 host homes to house athletes. Now more than 70 families in Central Texas open up their homes to Victory Bowl athletes. This year they’ll span locations from Belton to Waco to Fairfield. And perhaps not coincidentally, the Heart of Texas FCA staff has ballooned from two people to 19, including five full-time and 14 part-time workers.

Among the FCA staff, there is little doubt that the Victory Bowl has been a win-win, both for their organization and Central Texas as a whole.

“God just over and over provided through people what we needed,” Johnson said. “It’s just like in your own life, when you take on something that’s bigger than you can accomplish yourself and you depend on God, it’s amazing how he comes through, when you’re doing it for the right reasons.

“I’m excited to be a part of getting it started, and every year it’s kind of like, ‘All right, Lord, here we go again.’”