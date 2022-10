At Waco ISD Stadium, Red Oak showed how explosive its offense can be by building a 56-7 halftime lead to get a much needed win to stay in the District 4-5A Division I race.

The Hawks (5-1, 3-1) got impressive play from quarterback Jaylon Robinson while also building their lead with some impressive defensive plays.

Zachary Smith returned a fumble for a touchdown and the Hawks also scored on a blocked punt in the rout of Waco High (1-6, 0-5).