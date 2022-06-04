Red's second-half rally yields 22-21 Victory Bowl football win

This game was good, man.

Clifton’s Robert Goodman put his stamp of approval on the 14th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl. Goodman threw for a first-half touchdown, and later supplied the go-ahead TD on a weaving third-quarter run to propel his Red team to a 22-21 rally win over the Blue on a toasty Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.

Goodman appeared to just be looking for a little space to get out in the open when he broke off the game’s biggest touchdown, a 34-yard jaunt in the third quarter that pushed his team to the lead, following the point-after kick from Riesel’s Wyatt Drews.

“I had some (long runs) when I was younger, but none really in my high school career where it’s running across the field like that. It was exciting, for sure,” said Goodman, who was voted as the game’s Bob McQueen Offensive MVP.

Granger’s Johnny Ryder of the Blue squad, who perpetually seemed to be around the ball, won the Defensive MVP honor.

The staff of the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes, led by director Ben Johnson, always wants to stage a competitive game that comes down to the fourth quarter. Once again, they succeeded in that regard. Eleven of the 14 Victory Bowl football games have been decided by a touchdown or less, including eight of the past nine.

“What a great game,” said winning Red coach Mike Shields of McGregor. “Like me and Coach (John) Bachtel both said, if fans didn’t enjoy that they weren’t watching the right football game, right?”

It wasn’t quite a Lazarus-like comeback, but Red still had to put together a righteous rally to tally the win. Blue opened up a two-touchdown lead at 21-7 early in the third quarter following a 33-yard strike from Rogers’ Riley Dolgener to Bartlett’s Jay Polynice on a well-executed sideline route.

But just when Red needed a big play — maybe even something really long — Hamilton’s Taylor Long provided it. On second down of the ensuing drive, Long took a handoff and burst up the middle, right through the heart of the Blue defense for an electrifying 64-yard touchdown run.

The Red squad opted to go for a two-point conversion, and Hillsboro’s Frankie Montoya bulled over a couple of defenders to score and bring his squad to within 21-15 at the 8:25 mark of the third.

Suddenly, the Red sea was flowing. The Red defense forced a three-and-out on Blue’s next possession, and then Goodman and his favorite target on the day, Whitney’s talented receiver Kolt Byrd, rapidly moved the Red into plus territory.

Then on 1st-and-10 from the 34, Goodman angled upfield toward the left before encountering a wall of Blue defenders. He bounced the run back to the right and eluded a couple of tackles before finally diving for the pylon from about three yards out for the TD.

“The ball almost touched the ground. I cut back, saw a bunch of defenders off to the left side, so I just kept going to the right, tried to find some space,” Goodman said. “Then pretty much dove into the end zone, because I knew I was going to get pushed. I heard (a defender) breathing behind me, running.”

That wasn’t quite what the Red coaches drew up for that play, but they’ll certainly take it. It was just a case of a playmaker making the YouTube-worthy effort when his team needed it most, Shields said.

“You wouldn’t think that. We didn’t think that out of Goodman,” the coach said. “But we told guys, ‘Hey, step up and make a play. We need somebody to make a play this half.’ And then Montoya on the two-point conversion, it looked like he was stopped, but kept his feet moving, got in the end zone, and then Goodman makes that touchdown run. I’m proud of all of them.”

Blue still had its chances to regain the advantage. Gambling was definitely legal in this game, because the teams combined to go for it on fourth down 12 times. The Blue defense swallowed up McGregor’s Chad Lorenz on a 4th-and-7 play late in the game, and regained possession of the ball at the Red 48 with 2:25 to play.

However, the Blue receivers couldn’t come up with the catch on three straight passes by Dolgener, and then the Blue QB was limited to a three-yard gain on a 4th-and-10 scramble to give the ball back to Red. At that point, the Red squad was able to truly make it a Victory Bowl, with three straight Victory formations to seal the win.

“We’re trying to get the first down so they don’t get the ball. We’re a half-yard short,” Shields said. “But the defense – Coach (Brent) Sniffin from Belton ran our defense, and man, that Red defense came up tough for us.”

A little complementary football led to the first score of the game. The Blue team fumbled on fourth down on its first possession in the opening quarter, and Red defensive lineman Trent Lockhart of Temple Holy Trinity pounced on the ball for the recovery at the Blue 32 yard-line.

Red capitalized on the short field, scoring five plays later when Clifton’s Goodman connected with Whitney’s Byrd on a five-yard touchdown pass.

Like an over-anxious teacher’s pet, Blue answered quickly. Blue traveled 66 yards in just four plays, with the capper coming on a 26-yard TD toss from Dolgener to Granger’s Ryder.

But if fans were expecting a shootout after two touchdowns in the first five minutes of the game, they were mistaken. The defenses settled in thereafter, including a stretch late in the first half where the defenders forced turnovers on three consecutive plays, on two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Blue was able to push ahead, though, in the second quarter, mounting an impressive 83-yard, 16-yard scoring drive that included three fourth-down conversions. Finally, on first-and-goal from the 2, Blooming Grove’s Levi Hopper hopped into the end zone on a quarterback keeper to give the Blue guys a 14-7 edge.

But Red still had a rally boiling in its bellies, as it limited Blue to just one second-half score.

“I can’t tell you how much fun (this has been). It’s tiring. It’s a long day,” said Shields. “But it’s an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we loved it. Every coach here said the same thing. We were tired, but man it was great, learning these kids and knowing them and seeing what they did out there.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.