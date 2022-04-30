Region track roundup: Cameron Yoe's late burst captures title

Cameron Yoe’s Brandi Drake got a good look at the back of the Fairfield 4x100-meter relay team on the final exchange.

Then Drake went and caught them.

Drake passed Fairfield anchor leg Na’Kayla Conner less than five meters from the finish line, giving the Lady Yoe the Class 3A Region 3 title on Saturday afternoon at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

Cameron Yoe clocked 48.65 seconds, .04 in front of Fairfield and both qualified for the UIL Track & Field State Championships to be held in two weeks at Myers Stadium in Austin.

Members of the Lady Yoe 4x100 relay included opening leg Brittani Drake, second leg Dayzsha Bradley, third leg Lauren Harris and Brandi Drake on the anchor. They narrowly beat Fairfield’s Addisyn Cox, Shadasia Brackens, McKinna Brackens and Conner.

Yierra Flemings will join her Cameron Yoe teammates at state, and she’ll be very busy. She won the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.35. Troy’s Kylee Goad finished second at 14.91 to earn a state spot. Flemings also qualified for state in the long jump and triple jump.

Flemings added a regional gold medal in the 400 as she got around the track in 57.23 to edge Shadasia Brackens by .52.

The Cameron Yoe girls grabbed another gold medal in the 4x200 relay as they finished in 1:44.41, .25 ahead of Clifton, which will join the Central Texas contingent at the state meet.

The Fairfield girls got a measure of redemption in the final event of the day. The Lady Eagles mile relay clocked a 4:02.66 to finish almost two seconds in front of the Lady Yoe (4:04.48).

Central Texas schools took the top four team spots in the 3A Region 3 girls' standings. Cameron Yoe scored 110 points for the regional title. Fairfield was second with 93, while West (44) and Lorena (41) finished third and fourth respectively.

The McGregor boys’ mile relay is headed to state for the second straight season. The Bulldogs team of Ryan Butters, Sebastian Valdez, Zach Ainsworth and Darieus Dixon got the baton around in 3:23.11, 1.64 ahead of second-place Clifton.

Dixon also claimed an individual berth in the state meet as he won the 400 with a time of 48.63. He was more than two second ahead of Eustace’s Jake Haney in second.

The West boys’ 4x200 relay earned a state berth by finishing second. The Trojans (1:29.86) just missed a regional title as they were .02 behind Franklin.

Cameron Yoe’s Nathan Evans won the 1,600 to stamp his ticket to state. Evans finished in 4:31.88. Troy’s Carlos Cortez qualified for state in second at 4:33.31. Evans finished second in the 3,200 at 10:01.21 on Friday.

Fairfield went 1-2 in the girls’ shot put. Shamari Strawther claimed gold for the Lady Eagles with a toss of 37-5. Teammate Breyunna Dowell was close behind her at 37-1.

In League City, the La Vega boys’ track team once again sent all three of its relays through to the UIL state meet.

The Pirates won the 4x200 with a time of 1:28.02, and finished second in the 4x100 at 42.23.

La Vega capped the day by winning the mile relay with a time of 3:21.02. The Pirates have won back-to-back 4A state track titles on the strength of their relays.

Connally’s Kaiden Turner won a regional title and earned a state berth in the shot put with a throw of 55-7.5.

In Palestine, the Marlin boys’ 4x100 relay — Jeoffrey Mims, Trajon Butler, I’Aire Kee and Derion Gullette — took home 2A Region 3 gold with a time of 42.57. The Bulldogs were .20 ahead of Timpson in second place.

Marlin’s 4x200 team also advanced to state with a second place finish. The Bulldogs (1:29.88) were .59 of a second behind Timpson in that relay.

Central Texas teams earned both state berths in the girls’ 4x100. Bremond won the regional title with a time of 50.24, .24 in front of Chilton.

Crawford also earned a state spot with a second place finish in the mile relay. The Lady Pirates (4:14.65) finished second, 2.55 behind Shelbyville.

FRIDAY

West’s Laney Kucera grasped a regional gold medal in the pole vault.

Kucera cleared 12 feet to win the 3A Region 3 title by two feet over Franklin’s Hailey Hays in second place.

Troy’s Nathan Westbrook made it a Central Texas sweep of the boys' and girls' 3A Region 3 pole vault. He posted a mark of 13-0 and had no misses before that height, breaking a tie with Crockett’s Joseph Tuggle, who also cleared 13-0.

The Fairfield duo of Shadasia Brackens and McKinna Brackens each earned state meet spots in the high jump and discus, respectively. Shadasia Brackens won the high jump at 5-5, while Brackens tossed the discus 127-1 for the regional title. Troy’s Graycee Mosley took second in the discus at 124-10.

Cameron Yoe’s Flemings and West’s Makayla Pavelka went 1-2 in the 3A Region 3 long jump. Flemings won the regional title at 19-11 and Pavelka clinched a state berth at 19-5. Flemings followed it up by winning the triple jump on Saturday with a mark of 39-1. Pavelka placed second in the triple jump as well at 38-1.75.

