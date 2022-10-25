Regional cross country roundup: Lorena clears hurdles on way to fourth straight state trip

HUNTSVILLE — Like a rock rolling downhill, the Lorena girls cross country program has picked up plenty of momentum in recent years.

And now that rock is rolling right back to Round Rock.

It took a village, too.

Lorena’s fourth-place finish at the Region III-3A Championships on Tuesday at Huntsville’s Kate Barr Park clinched the program’s fourth straight state berth, after never having reached state prior to this string.

“We preach that every point, every runner, matters, and that showed up today,” said Lorena coach Matt Jackson.

Boy, did it ever. A thunderstorm blew in shortly before the start of the race, bringing some much-needed moisture to a dry, cracked course. Then, at the start of the race, Lorena’s senior leader Addison Sykora slipped to the ground within the first 50 meters. As she bounced back to her feet and hustled to make up ground, she accidentally stepped on the heel of her teammate Madilyn Landry’s running cleat.

Landry lost her shoe, but kept going, and ended up finishing 24th overall. Call her “Shoeless Joe,” the cross country version.

“Madilyn ran 3,190 meters with one shoe on and finishes 24th. That’s just crazy,” Jackson said.

But beyond all that, Lorena finished in a dead heat on the scoreboard for fourth with East Bernard, with both teams finishing with 150 points. The tiebreaker came down to a sixth runner: Lorena freshman Anne Barry placed 71st overall, while East Bernard did not field a sixth runner, giving the state spot to the Lady Leopards.

“In that race, every one of our girls made a decision to go get one person,” Jackson said. “If one of those runners doesn’t make that choice, it adds one point to our score, and the (tiebreaker) does not matter. … I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Reflecting the power of Lorena’s district, two of the other three state-qualifying teams came out of that loop, as Rogers won the team title and Cameron Yoe placed second, only eight points behind.

The Lady Yoe were led by standout junior Yierra Flemings, who placed fifth overall. Lorena’s Sykora took sixth and Cameron’s Brittani Drake was seventh.

Troy sophomore Celeste Mireles nabbed the final individual qualifying spot for state, placing 16th overall.

In the Region III-4A boys’ race, Cameron Yoe took third and Troy placed fourth to send their teams on to state, while perennial cross country power McGregor came in fifth and just missed a return state trip.

Troy junior Carlos Jose Cortez zipped to a fourth-place finish in a 5,000-meter time of 16:35. Cameron was paced by sophomore Damon Flemings in 12th.

Central Texas runners who advanced to state as individuals included Fairfield’s Jerry Draper (13th), McGregor’s Jerry Castro (16th), Lorena’s Dale Hudspeth (21st) and McGregor’s Elian Martinez (23rd).

Midway's Tarter, Sterrett advance

GRAND PRAIRIE — Midway’s Reeve Tarter is heading back to state, and this time he’ll be taking a friend with him.

Tarter clinched a state-qualifying spot by finishing 12th at Monday’s Region II-6A cross country meet. It’s the second straight year for Tarter to qualify for state as an individual. He completed the 5,000-meter course at Lynn Creek Park in a time of 15:51.86, a personal best.

But unlike last year, Tarter will have a teammate joining him at state, as junior Jack Sterrett advanced with a 19th-place finish and a 15:59.12 clocking.

Temple’s Tyson Tamez also punched his state ticket, taking 13th overall with a time of 15:53.84, just in between the two Midway runners. The top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on advancing teams at regionals qualify for state.

In the girls’ race, Midway’s Megan Bell was 87th and freshman Alexis Long was 95th to close out their seasons.

Gatesville's Martinez siblings moving on

HUNTSVILLE — At the Region III-4A Championships, Gatesville’s boys finished a single point out of reaching state as a team.

The Hornets came in fifth overall with 133 points, just a point behind fourth-place Jacksonville, which claimed the final state-qualifying spot.

But they couldn’t hold the state meet without Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez, that’s for sure. Martinez continued his powerful senior season with a second-place finish, blistering the 5,000-meter course at Kate Barr Park in a personal-best time of 15:29.7. That was behind only Burnet senior Hudson Bennett, who went 15:18.2.

Martinez will head to state for the third straight year, and he couldn’t be running much better. Martinez has finished second or better in five out of six meets this season, with four wins. He led all Central Texas boys’ runners at last year’s state meet with an eighth place overall finish.

Martinez will also have a couple of friends heading alongside him, as freshman Jastin Muegge placed 15th overall and nabbed the seventh of the 10 individual spots at state from the region.

Meanwhile, Carlo’s younger sister Vania Martinez also pocketed a silver medal in the Region III-4A girls race. The sophomore blazed to a two-mile time of 12:17.8, behind only Huffman Hargrave’s Jetzibe Trevino, who ran 11:46.3.

Vania actually has matched Carlo’s outcomes race for race, with four wins, a sixth-place finish at the 6A-heavy McNeil Invitational in Round Rock, and a second-place regional effort.

China Spring senior Hadley Phillips just missed a return engagement at state. Phillips finished 18th overall with a time of 13:00.8, only two seconds and one spot behind the last individual qualifier Riley Roberts of Bullard.

Riesel boys lock down state appearance

HUNTSVILLE — Riesel moved from Class 3A to 2A in the UIL’s biennial realignment in February, and the Indians made the most of that move at Monday’s Region II-2A meet.

Riesel placed second overall in the boys’ race to sew up a state berth. The Indians were topped by Cade Ehlers in 11th place.

Rapoport’s Marco Cunningham made it 2-for-2, as the sophomore qualified for state for the second straight year. Cunningham was the top Centex finisher in the race, coming in fifth overall in a 5,000-meter time of 17:51.1.

Crawford junior Skye Robb also advanced to state as an individual with a 16th-place showing, while Bosqueville freshman Keller Silver charged to the final individual qualifying spot for state, coming in 20th overall.

In the Region III-2A girls’ race, Axtell teammates Shandy Jenkins and Karis Dieterich both hustled to top-10 finishes overall and locked down their spot as individual qualifiers for the state meet.

Jenkins came in seventh overall while Dieterich was 10th.

Crawford freshman Madison Schuerg turned in a solid 19th-place effort in her first regional meet appearance, but it wasn’t quite enough to land a state berth.