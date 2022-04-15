Regional tennis roundup: Crawford qualifies quintet for state tourney

COLLEGE STATION — Crawford’s tenacious tennis program is again sending a vanload of athletes to the state tournament.

Crawford qualified five players for the upcoming UIL state tourney at this week’s Region III-2A tournament at A&M Consolidated High School, including winning a pair of regional titles.

The Pirates’ boys doubles team of Lui Rodriguez and Huston Hall claimed the regional title in their division. Hall and Rodriguez faced the tandem of Pedro Jimenez and Jose Velasco from Woden in the regional final match and won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

Meanwhile, in boys’ singles senior Ty Williams powered to the regional crown with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Dawson’s Victor Vizcarra in the final. Naturally, it’s always special to go to state, but for Williams it likely will feel even more so, considering he had to sit out contact sports like football and basketball in his senior year for medical reasons.

The Bulldogs’ Vizcarra will be state-bound as well as the regional runner-up.

In girls’ doubles, Bremond’s Ashley Kempenski and Lyndsie McBride fought off a gritty battle from Crawford’s duo of Grayson Allison and Molly Green to seize the regional championship. It’s a nice capper for a strong senior year for McBride, one of the area’s most talented volleyball players and all-around athletes.

Both the Bremond and Crawford duos qualified for state by making the final.

In girls’ singles, Moody’s Alicia Cortez lost to Woden’s Elizabeth Moreau, 6-1, 6-1, in the regional final, but Cortez still punched her ticket to state as the regional runner-up. Similarly, Bremond’s team of Carson Crowley and Sadie Kasowski also advanced as regional runners-up in mixed doubles, as they fell to a team from Centerville in the final.

The UIL State Tennis Championships are slated for April 26-27 in San Antonio.

Midway claims bronze in boys' doubles

Though Midway’s tennis program didn’t push anyone to state from this week’s Region II-6A tournament at the Waco Regional Tennis Center, the Panthers still had reason to be proud.

Specifically, the Midway team of Jack Lewis and Will Lutz ended up finishing third in the boys’ doubles draw, claiming a 7-6, 6-3 win over Wylie in the third-place match. It closed out a strong year for Lewis and Lutz, who went undefeated in the fall season and finished just a win shy of reaching state this spring.

Midway’s girls doubles team Allison Lee and Makaela Owen also had a nice showing at regionals before falling to Klein Oak in the third-place match.

Lake Belton makes strong regional showing

BRYAN — Though it’s still a relatively new school on the scene, Lake Belton is carving out its place as a force in a number of sports, including tennis.

The Broncos pushed five players through to state with their performances at this week’s Region III-4A tournament, advancing in boys’ doubles, boys’ singles and mixed doubles.

In the boys’ doubles draw, Lake Belton’s team of Sam Rahm and Caden Marshall had a bye through the first round and then won its first two matches, including a fiery three-set battle over Robinson’s Tyler Randolph and Kaden Slider, to reach the final. There Rahm and Marshall fell to a team from Center, but they still advanced as the regional runners-up.

Lake Belton also advanced as regional finalists in boys’ singles (Brodie Reed) and in mixed doubles (Cole Wieters and Jillian Webb).

The always-strong tennis programs from Robinson and China Spring notched some good wins at regionals, but were unable to push anyone through to state.

Goats advance both mixed doubles teams

COLLEGE STATION — In mixed doubles, it was like herding Goats.

No, really. Tradition-rich Groesbeck made it an all-Goat final in the Region III-3A mixed doubles tournament, ensuring that both of its teams would advance to state. Ultimately, the team of Blane Sadler and Emily Wendzel bested their classmates Zane Baize and Elly Beldin, 6-3, 6-3, in the final. But all four players will move on to compete at state.

Whitney’s tandem of Danna Guille and Laney Beam look like they’ll be contenders at state, for sure. Beam and Guille won four straight-sets matches at regionals to claim the girls’ doubles title, including a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kountze in the final.

Cameron Yoe’s Nolan Brashear and Marino Cardona won a three-set playback match over Groesbeck’s Kadyn King and Jayden Carroll to reach the final. In the title match, Brashear and Cardona fell to a team from Academy, but they’ll still get their crack at future wins at state.

In girls’ singles, Whitney’s Macy McKinney did not advance to state but still turned in a strong regional round, going 3-1 and finishing third in the bracket.