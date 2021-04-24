Regional track roundup: Lorena boys, Cameron girls claim team titles at Region III-3A meet

Flemings wasn’t done, though. She also picked up a silver in the 100 hurdles to clinch her spot at state in that event, and won the 400-meter dash in a regional-record time of 57.07. That means she’ll compete at state in four individual events, plus she also anchored Yoe’s state-bound 4x100 relay team. Showing her incredible versatility, Flemings won the 3A title in cross country last fall.

Fairfield’s Shadasia Brackens cleared 5-5 on her first attempt at that height to win gold in the high jump. McGregor’s Mara Hering will join her at state, as she went 5-2 to finish second.

Troy’s Graycee Mosley and McGregor’s Audrey Lillard will represent their schools at state in the discus. Mosley won gold by throwing 120-3, while Lillard was close behind in second at 117-11.

Fairfield’s Bre Dowell seized the regional title in the shot put at 38-01/4. Riesel’s Shontel Kubitza claimed silver and a state berth at 36-31/2.

Central Texas cleaned up in the relays as well. Cameron Yoe and Fairfield went 1-2 in the 4x100 relay, Clifton and West seized the top two spots in the 4x200, and McGregor and Fairfield were the top two teams in a tightly contested 4x400 race.