Regional track roundup: Lorena boys, Cameron girls claim team titles at Region III-3A meet

Central Texas athletes made themselves right at home at Midway’s Panther Stadium this weekend.
Midway hosted the Region III-3A track and field meet along with the Region II-6A meet, and particularly in the 3A ranks the local schools showed up and showed out.
Cameron Yoe claimed the regional team title on the girls’ side, scoring 94 points. Lorena nabbed the regional championship among the boys with a total of 61 points.
For the girls, Lorena’s Addie Sykora laid down the law that she’ll be a force to reckon with at state. Sykora won the 3,200-meter run on Friday in a regional-record time of 11:32.04, more than 15 seconds ahead of her nearest challenger.
A day later, Sykora added the 1,600 title to her collection with a winning time of 5:16.49.
West’s Laney Kucera cleared 11-6 in the pole vault to win the regional title and advance onwoard. Cameron Yoe’s Ja’Kerra Holt is also bound for state after finishing second at 9-9.
West and Cameron also finished 1-2 in the long jump. The Lady Trojans’ Makayla Pavelka beat the regional record by a half an inch, popping a winning jump of 18-21/2. Cameron’s Yierra Flemings came in second at 17-91/4.
Pavelka and Flemings finished in that same order in the triple jump, with the West junior going 37-91/4 to win and the Yoe freshman following at 36-10.
Flemings wasn’t done, though. She also picked up a silver in the 100 hurdles to clinch her spot at state in that event, and won the 400-meter dash in a regional-record time of 57.07. That means she’ll compete at state in four individual events, plus she also anchored Yoe’s state-bound 4x100 relay team. Showing her incredible versatility, Flemings won the 3A title in cross country last fall.
Fairfield’s Shadasia Brackens cleared 5-5 on her first attempt at that height to win gold in the high jump. McGregor’s Mara Hering will join her at state, as she went 5-2 to finish second.
Troy’s Graycee Mosley and McGregor’s Audrey Lillard will represent their schools at state in the discus. Mosley won gold by throwing 120-3, while Lillard was close behind in second at 117-11.
Fairfield’s Bre Dowell seized the regional title in the shot put at 38-01/4. Riesel’s Shontel Kubitza claimed silver and a state berth at 36-31/2.
Central Texas cleaned up in the relays as well. Cameron Yoe and Fairfield went 1-2 in the 4x100 relay, Clifton and West seized the top two spots in the 4x200, and McGregor and Fairfield were the top two teams in a tightly contested 4x400 race.
Troy’s Josie Peters powered to a time of 2:24.19 to win the 800 title, just ahead of second-place Kailey Sykora of Lorena (2:26.22).
On the boys’ side, Lorena’s Nathan Melton pocketed a pair of gold medals in the throws. He tossed 157-11 to win the regional title in the discus, and won the shot put in a regional-record 53-21/2.
Riesel’s Jamariya Howlett soared 6-6 to win the regional title in the high jump, tying a regional record in the process.
Fairfield’s Tyler Smith sprinted to gold in the 400 in a time of 49.59, while McGregor’s Darieus Dixon placed second at 50.40. Smith later snatched up the 200-meter title as well, running 22.13.
Lorena’s Logan Courtney placed second in both the 1,600 and the 3,200 to punch his ticket to Austin. McGregor’s Ryan Butters also moved on via a second-place finish in the 800, at 2:01.02.
In the 4x100 relay, Whitney’s boys finished second to Franklin to advance to state. The anchor for that Whitney relay team, Demari Wilson, won the individual 100-meter dash title with a time of 10.63.
Temple, Belton athletes advance
At the Region II-6A meet at Midway, Central Texas faced stiff competition, ultimately sending only two qualifiers on to state.
Temple’s boys 4x100 relay team clocked 41.30, second only to Cedar Hill’s 41.05 and enough to advance on to Austin.
Belton’s Noah Newman went second in the 300 hurdles, finishing second only to Mesquite’s Cameron Boger, to advance to Austin.
La Vega sweeps boys, girls regional titles
LEAGUE CITY — La Vega is going to need to clear some more trophy space.
La Vega swept the boys’ and girls’ regional team titles at the Region III-4A meet at Challenger Stadium, ensuring that the school will send a full bus on to the state meet in Austin. That included all six of La Vega’s relay teams moving on, boys and girls, in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
“It was a great day,” La Vega boys coach Chris Ward said.
The Pirates’ Jeremiah Fisher dashed to gold in the 100, clocking 10.50. He was later joined atop the medal stand by teammate Nikzavyer Rice, who won the 400 race in a time of 50.39. And how about a clean sweep of the sprints? Their teammate Jai’Brian Bouye ensured that it was so, winning the 200 in 21.28 seconds.
Conally’s Jelani McDonald cleared a 6-6 bar on his way to plucking gold in the high jump. But McDonald can’ jump equally as far as he can high, as he later added the triple jump regional title as well, measuring 45-03/4.
Robinson’s Alex Speer took a silver medal in the 3,200, running 9:46.34 to advance. He added another silver in the 1,600 at 4:31.02 to make himself a double qualifier.
China Spring’s Major Bowden raced to a second-place effort in the 300 hurdles at 39.89 to nab his spot at state.
On the girls’ side, Connally’s Talayssia Sanders executed her race and won the 400 title in a time of 58.05.
Robinson’s Lexi Schwartz chugged to a silver medal and a state berth in the 800, coming in at 2:25.54. China Spring’s Breanna Giedt took second in the 100 hurdles at 17.58 to advance.
Another silver medal qualifier was Robinson senior Brooke Ashcraft, who went 47.77 to advance in the 300 hurdles.
Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson was second in the girls’ triple jump to punch her state ticket.
Aquilla’s Huffhines chases two golds
LEAGUE CITY — Aquilla’s Abigail Huffhines huffed and puffed her way to a pair of individual gold medals at the Region IV-1A meet. Huffhines won both the 1,600 and 3,200 titles.
In boys’ action, Hubbard’s MJ Ryman cleaned up in winning the pole vault by nearly four feet, surpassing 14-3.
Coolidge and Abbott went 1-2 in the girls 4x100 relay to advance. Coolidge’s girls were also second in the 4x200.
Other state qualifiers from Central Texas from the meet included Rylee Hennig and Coolidge’s Amaya Brown in the high jump, Coolidge’s Brown in the 200, Aquilla’s Hennig and Hubbard’s Jenna Morris in the triple jump, Jonesboro’s Ian Shoaf in the 110 hurdles, the Abbott boys’ 4x200 relay, Aquilla’s Makayla Bowman in the 400, and the Aquilla girls’ 4x400 relay.