Reicher 48, Dallas First Baptist 28

In Dallas, Eli Cummings made a habit of making big plays to lead Reicher to its first win of the season.

After First Baptist scored the game’s first touchdown early in the first quarter, Cummings responded by returning the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown. He followed with a 35-yard scoring run later in the first quarter as the Cougars found their stride.

Reicher quarterback Jake Boozer had a pair of rushing TDs himself as he crossed the goal line from 1 and 75 yards out.

Cummings, who rushed for 152 yards on 13 carries, raced 51 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and made a strip and fumble recovery return of 68 yards for a TD to help the Cougars pull away in the fourth quarter.

Reicher (1-1) returns home to host Dallas Covenant on Friday.

