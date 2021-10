At JJ Kearns Stadium, Reicher raced to a big halftime lead and finished off its first win of the season.

Cougars RJ Miller and Will Aynsworth each ran for two touchdowns in the first half to help the Cougars surge in front, 35-0.

Reicher racked up 436 yards of total offense while holding All Saints to 46.

The Cougars (1-5, 1-2) travel to Arlington Grace Prep next week.