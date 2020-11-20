Reicher crushes FW Calvary in playoff opener, 83-6

Reicher (3-4) was well in control from the first kickoff until the final whistle as the Cougars won soundly over the Calvary Christian Academy Conquerors, 83-6, Friday Night at Cougar Stadium.

Reicher running back Eli Cummings helped the Cougars build the massive lead, turning in a marquee performance. Cummings carried the ball 10 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns by halftime.

The Conquerors (0-8) received the ball, but faltered quickly as they had multiple illegal formation calls on back-to-back plays. Reicher capitalized on the next play as defensive back Austin Duron returned an interception eight yards for the Cougars first score of the evening.

The Cougars scored four more touchdowns in the first quarter. Cummings scored on a 15-yard run, and quarterback Newt Schornack found wide receiver Mekhi Rice on a 12-yard pass for a touchdown. Shornack would have a second touchdown pass in the quarter, connecting with wideout Corey Long for a 34-yard score. The game continued to be all Reicher as running back Blaine Reynolds added scores in both the first and second quarter.

The Reicher defense had just as big of an impact on the game as the offense did. Duron would add a second interception as the Cougars defense accumulated 10 total takeaways before heading to the locker room for halftime.