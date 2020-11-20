Reicher crushes FW Calvary in playoff opener, 83-6

Reicher (3-4) was well in control from the first kickoff until the final whistle as the Cougars won soundly over the Calvary Christian Academy Conquerors, 83-6, Friday Night at Cougar Stadium.
Reicher running back Eli Cummings helped the Cougars build the massive lead, turning in a marquee performance. Cummings carried the ball 10 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns by halftime.
The Conquerors (0-8) received the ball, but faltered quickly as they had multiple illegal formation calls on back-to-back plays. Reicher capitalized on the next play as defensive back Austin Duron returned an interception eight yards for the Cougars first score of the evening.
The Cougars scored four more touchdowns in the first quarter. Cummings scored on a 15-yard run, and quarterback Newt Schornack found wide receiver Mekhi Rice on a 12-yard pass for a touchdown. Shornack would have a second touchdown pass in the quarter, connecting with wideout Corey Long for a 34-yard score. The game continued to be all Reicher as running back Blaine Reynolds added scores in both the first and second quarter.
The Reicher defense had just as big of an impact on the game as the offense did. Duron would add a second interception as the Cougars defense accumulated 10 total takeaways before heading to the locker room for halftime.
The Reicher offense added 41 points in the second quarter as Cummings scored three of his four total touchdowns. Rice added to his touchdown tally, taking a carry 24 yards for a rushing score as the Cougars motored to a 76-0 lead by halftime.
The Cougars scored only once in the second half as backup quarterback Andrew Matthews rumbled 70 yards for a touchdown. Calvary Christian scored their only points of the game late in the fourth quarter when running back Gabe Serrano found paydirt on a 43-yard carry.
“I was really proud of our offense line.” said Reicher head coach Tyler Holcomb. “Those guys led the charge on all those drives and got us down the field. We have some really talented backs, great talent on offense. It was beautiful to see.”
Holcomb added about his team being ready for the next round of the playoffs, “We better be because it’s do or die at this point. I told the guys after the game whoever we see next, we have to be ready to play. It’s going to be a tough road. We have three more games to reach our goal.”
Reicher will play the winner between Weatherford Christian and Central Texas Christian, who play against each other Saturday at Noon in Dublin. If Central Texas Christian wins, the game will be Nov. 28 in Robinson.
