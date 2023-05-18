Bishop Reicher has announced the hiring of Edwin Weathersby II as its new athletic director and Charles McCulloch as its head football coach.

Weathersby comes to Reicher from California, where he was the deputy commissioner of the San Francisco section of California’s governing body for high school athletics. He has also worked for UC-Davis, the New York Giants, and Sports Illustrated.

McCulloch is a familiar face to the Central Texas football scene. He helped found Texas Wind athletics for area home-schooled students and spent five years as Wind’s football coach. Altogether, McCulloch has 14 years of coaching experience.

Reicher is coming off a 1-10 season.