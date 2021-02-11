Reicher HFC/AD Holcomb resigns

Bishop Reicher head football coach and athletic director Tyler Holcomb announced his resignation on Thursday, a decision that he said came about in the last week.

Holcomb said he is making a move to spend more time at home with his family.

“It’s just time to pursue other goals and dreams,” Holcomb said in an interview with the Tribune-Herald on Thursday afternoon. “It’s an opportunity to be at home a little more.”

Holcomb will remain with the school as athletic director through the end of the school year. He said he doubts that he will have input on hiring a new football coach.

In two seasons as Reicher’s head football coach, the Cougars posted a 10-12 record. Last fall, Reicher reached the TAPPS Division IV state championship game before falling to Shiner St. Paul.

During his time at the school, Holcomb launched the “Grow the Growl” campaign to help rally Reicher athletics. He said he’ll encourage the school to keep that going.

“I hope so because we put it on everything,” Holcomb said, referring to putting the slogan on various signage around the athletic facilities and Cougars athletic gear.