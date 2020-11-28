Reicher holds back Lions in second half, claims 27-22 playoff win

A hard drizzle was coming down on a cold afternoon when the Bishop Reicher Cougars gathered near midfield at Robinson’s Rocket Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But you couldn’t find any trace of the gloomy weather on the faces of the Cougar players. They were too busy celebrating another week of football.

Reicher surged ahead of Temple Central Texas Christian on Eli Cummings’ 44-yard touchdown reception from Jake Boozer in the third quarter and the Cougars shut out the Lions in the second half to claim a 27-22 victory in the second round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs.

Cummings had 238 combined rushing and receiving yards, while Boozer completed 9 of 13 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

With the win, Reicher (4-4) advances to play Dallas First Baptist at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Gladiator Coliseum in Italy.

The Cougars trailed 22-20 at halftime, but they made the most of getting the ball to start the third quarter.

On the third play of the period, Boozer threw down the line to his right, connecting with Cummings on a tunnel screen. Cummings sidestepped a defender and then he was off to the races on the go-ahead 44-yard touchdown.