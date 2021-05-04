Reicher romps to 7-1 playoff win over San Jacinto

Bishop Reicher has fashioned its 14-0 record behind Hannah Boettcher’s dominating pitching, aggressive baserunning and near-flawless defense.

Though the Lady Cougars didn’t always play up to their own high standards in the TAPPS District IV area playoffs, they did enough things right to take a comfortable 7-1 win over Amarillo San Jacinto Christian on Tuesday at Riverbend Park.

Boettcher threw a four-hitter with three walks and nine strikeouts to improve to 13-0.

“Hannah pitched well, and her curveball and screwball were good,” said Reicher coach Cheryl Urbanovsky. “We usually play a little bit better. We’ve got some good runners. But we had a couple of baserunning errors that we normally don’t have.”

The Lady Cougars were in command the whole time as they scored in each of the first four innings to open up a 7-0 lead.

Georgeanna Tucker opened the first inning with a double off Kenadi Bearrs and moved to third on Ellie Ward’s single. Tucker and Ward scored on ground outs by Bri Hapenney and Boettcher to take a quick 2-0 lead.

With Kenzie Zander opening the second inning with a double and scoring on Abby Peters’ sacrifice bunt, Reicher grabbed a 3-0 lead.