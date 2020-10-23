Reicher stumbles after challenging week, 26-6

Few teams in Central Texas have been impacted by COVID-19 as much as Reicher has.

After falling 26-6 to Arlington Grace Prep Friday, it would have been easy for head coach Tyler Holcomb to make excuses, as his team was unable to have a full practice this week.

Instead of blaming anyone or anything, though, Holcomb chose to focus on the positive.

“We fought to the very end,” he said. “There is still hope in their eyes. If they continue to stay the course, I believe good things are going to happen.”

In addition to not being able to practice leading into this game, Reicher (1-3, 1-2) has played one game down 14 players, and had another game cancelled outright — last week’s scheduled district clash with Tyler All Saints. Fighting through the uncertainty and adversity of 2020 has led the Cougars to simply be happy to be on the field, Holcomb said.

“Hopefully, the worst is behind us,” he said.