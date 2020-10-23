Reicher stumbles after challenging week, 26-6

Few teams in Central Texas have been impacted by COVID-19 as much as Reicher has.
After falling 26-6 to Arlington Grace Prep Friday, it would have been easy for head coach Tyler Holcomb to make excuses, as his team was unable to have a full practice this week.
Instead of blaming anyone or anything, though, Holcomb chose to focus on the positive.
“We fought to the very end,” he said. “There is still hope in their eyes. If they continue to stay the course, I believe good things are going to happen.”
In addition to not being able to practice leading into this game, Reicher (1-3, 1-2) has played one game down 14 players, and had another game cancelled outright — last week’s scheduled district clash with Tyler All Saints. Fighting through the uncertainty and adversity of 2020 has led the Cougars to simply be happy to be on the field, Holcomb said.
“Hopefully, the worst is behind us,” he said.
On Friday, Grace Prep (3-1, 1-0) led from start to finish. The Lions scored on their opening possession with a 7-yard keeper by quarterback Jaylon Talton. The Reicher defense kept the Cougars in striking distance, though, and it appeared they might head into the halftime locker room down only one score. However, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Talton to Bradyn Love with 7 seconds left in the half created further separation, and Reicher trailed at the break, 13-0.
However, the Cougars finally found the end zone midway through the third quarter. Senior quarterback Jake Boozer hit Eric Ochoa on a fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard line. The junior wide receiver went in motion and Boozer found him on an out route in the corner of the end zone.
“We didn’t quit,” Holcomb said. “We just missed too many opportunities, and they stopped us in the run game.”
Despite an onside kick recovery by Littlehawk Saldana on the ensuing kickoff, Reicher could never get into a rhythm, especially offensively. Defensively, the Cougars battled throughout the contest, as the teams traded turnovers on downs several times in the second half. Reicher junior defensive lineman Maverick Plsek had a big sack in the third quarter to squelch one Lion drive.
The Cougars stay at home next and will look to get in a full week’s worth of preparation for their next district foe, Pantego Christian Academy from Arlington.
