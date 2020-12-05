Reicher swarms Dallas First Baptist for semifinal win, 34-10

“It means everything,” Holcomb said. “Getting the opportunity to play for a state championship is what you dream about as a little kid. I never got to do that when I was a player, but getting to do it as coach and with these young men, there’s nothing more special than this.”

The Cougars came up with big defensive plays all afternoon. Cummings stripped a ball from Saints’ star Josh Little to negate a big play in the third quarter, EJ Boarman made a late crucial sack of First Baptist quarterback Josue Preza, and the Reicher defenders swarmed to the ball throughout.

Then Cougars defensive back Austin Duron put the cherry on top when he intercepted a Preza pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six put Reicher in front 26-10 more than halfway through the fourth quarter.

“Our defense came to play and they pulled through for us,” Holcomb said. “They have a ton of grit and they’re fierce competitors and now we get to go play for a state championship.”

Cummings finished with more than 200 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. He broke loose for a 54-yard romp early in the fourth quarter that set up Boozer’s two-yard touchdown run with 9:21 left.