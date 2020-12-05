Reicher swarms Dallas First Baptist for semifinal win, 34-10

ITALY — The Bishop Reicher Cougars showed off their rugged side to go deeper into the playoffs.
Reicher scored a quick early touchdown, then mostly relied on its defense to pave the way past Dallas First Baptist Academy, 34-10, on Saturday afternoon at Italy High School’s Gladiator Coliseum.
Reicher quarterback Jake Boozer hit wide receiver Newt Schornack for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter. Cougars running back Eli Cummings added a three-yard touchdown run in the second to push Reicher to a 13-0 lead at the break.
That margin proved vital as the second half was marred by penalties and turnovers.
But Reicher (5-4), which defeated First Baptist in nondistrict play by 20 points, posted another, more meaningful victory in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals.
“We felt like we were the better football team,” Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb said. “If we could go and jump on them early, they wouldn’t want to hit us for four quarters. That’s what it kind of came down to. We finished it.”
In doing so, the Cougars earned a spot in the state championship round. Reicher will play Shiner St. Paul at noon on Saturday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The Reicher fans chanted “Goin’ to the ‘ship!” late in the fourth quarter. After the final seconds ticked off the clock, Holcomb gathered his team and exclaimed the same thing.
“It means everything,” Holcomb said. “Getting the opportunity to play for a state championship is what you dream about as a little kid. I never got to do that when I was a player, but getting to do it as coach and with these young men, there’s nothing more special than this.”
The Cougars came up with big defensive plays all afternoon. Cummings stripped a ball from Saints’ star Josh Little to negate a big play in the third quarter, EJ Boarman made a late crucial sack of First Baptist quarterback Josue Preza, and the Reicher defenders swarmed to the ball throughout.
Then Cougars defensive back Austin Duron put the cherry on top when he intercepted a Preza pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six put Reicher in front 26-10 more than halfway through the fourth quarter.
“Our defense came to play and they pulled through for us,” Holcomb said. “They have a ton of grit and they’re fierce competitors and now we get to go play for a state championship.”
Cummings finished with more than 200 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. He broke loose for a 54-yard romp early in the fourth quarter that set up Boozer’s two-yard touchdown run with 9:21 left.
Blaine Reynolds had a late interception to go along with Duron’s pick. The Cougars stretched out their lead when Cummings ran 15 yards for a touchdown and Boozer hit Reynolds for the two-point conversion.
Reicher has won nine football state titles, the last one coming in 2009. And that’s a fact that that has been on these Cougars’ minds.
“That was always our goal from the beginning of the season,” Boozer said. “We were talking about it back in the summer.”
