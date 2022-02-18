Relentless La Vega press flattens Salado, 76-33

La Vega obviously wanted to play fast in its second-round playoff matchup against Salado.

And what the Lady Pirates wanted, the Lady Pirates got.

La Vega guard Kiyleyah Parr made a fastbreak layup within the game’s first five seconds and the tempo was set. The sixth-ranked Lady Pirates kept their foot on the gas as they raced past Salado, 76-33, on Friday night at the Midway High School gymnasium.

Salado alternated between getting the ball into its own half court and getting decent looks at the basket, but then also giving up the basketball way too often when under the duress of the La Vega press.

The Lady Pirates forced the Lady Eagles into 19 turnovers by halftime. That proved prohibitive for Salado to stay in the game.

La Vega (31-4) established a 22-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and never let up.

“I think it affects a lot of people. Our pressure is something different,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis said. “That’s one of the better parts of our game and we were able to be effective with it tonight.”