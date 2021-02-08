 Skip to main content
Rhoades returning as Cameron head coach
Rhoades returning as Cameron head coach

Rick Rhoades

Rick Rhoades, who won three straight state championships from 2012-14 at Cameron, has been rehired as the Yoemen’s head coach.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

One of the Central Texas’ winningest all-time coaches is headed home.

On Monday Cameron ISD unanimously approved the hiring of Rick Rhoades as head football coach and athletic director at Cameron Yoe. That brings Rhoades back to the site of his grandest success, as he went 82-17 in seven seasons from 2009-15 and directed the Yoemen to five state title game appearances and three straight championships from 2012-14.

Rhoades left Cameron after the 2015 season for Class 5A Gregory-Portland, where he had a 26-23 record for the past five seasons. He replaces his old defensive coordinator Tommy Brashear, who had a 41-19 record in his stint overseeing the Yoemen.

