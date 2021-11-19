Riesel 10, Natalia 8

PFLUGERVILLE — The Riesel Indians won’t be denied, as they won a slugfest with Natalia in the Class 3A Division II area playoffs.

Next up for Riesel (7-4) in the regional round is No. 1-ranked Franklin (12-0).

Riesel wasn’t able to muster much in the way of offense against Natalia’s nasty defensive front in the first half. But the same was true on the other side, as neither team scored an offensive touchdown in the first two quarter.

Natalia took a 6-0 lead when Elijah Banda nabbed a short Riesel punt and danced into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. The Mustangs stretched that gap to 8-0 when they dumped the Indians in the end zone for a safety shortly before the halftime break.

But Riesel came through with 10 third-quarter points to push ahead. Evan Hicks capped off the team’s first third-quarter drive with a 26-yard field goal, and then roughly five minutes later Kyson Dieterich gave the Indians their first lead with a 2-yard TD run, the only offensive TD of the game.

From there, Riesel’s defense held firm to sew up the win.