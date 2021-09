In Riesel, the Indians came from behind in the fourth quarter to edge Clifton in both teams’ 13-3A DII opener.

Riesel QB Kyson Dieterich rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 89 and another score to fuel the offense. He also posted 14 tackles, caused and recovered a fumble on the defensive side.

The Indians (3-1) face their biggest challenge of the season as they travel to top-ranked Franklin this week.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.