Riesel 28, Cayuga 7

From the Centex high school football: Complete Week 12 coverage series
Gavin Oliver

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

FAIRFIELD — Gavin Oliver ran for touchdowns of 12 and 34 yards in the fourth quarter to lift Riesel to an upset of District 7-2A Division I champion Cayuga.

Payton Hoelscher ran for a one-yard score in the second quarter, but the Indians (6-5) didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.

Bryson May ran for a 15-yard score with two minutes remaining to give Riesel a 28-0 lead before Cayuga (9-2) scored its lone touchdown.

It connects communities in Central Texas in a way nothing else can. It's a melting pot. It's a town hall meeting. It's a family reunion. It's high school football.
