Riesel 28, Hamilton 12

HAMILTON — What a start for the Riesel Indians under new head coach Tyler Crow.

Riesel rolled to its second win in as many weeks behind an opportunistic defense and the running of Dakota Davis.

Riesel (2-0) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter leads thanks to TD runs of 1 and 9 yards from Davis. Chris Millican gave Hamilton (1-1) some life by getting free on an 80-yard scoring jaunt, cutting the gap to 14-6 in the second.

But in the third quarter, Riesel’s takeaways started to let the Indians ride away. Jayden Busby scooped up a Bulldog fumble and raced in for a 15-yard score. Later, Zane Coker recovered another fumble for Riesel that the Indians converted into points, with Davis firing off an 80-yard TD pass.