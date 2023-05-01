Riesel ISD is tapping an old well to fill a new vacancy.

Robert Little has been hired as Riesel’s athletic director and head football coach, returning to a post he held for the Indians from 2016-18. Riesel superintendent Brandon Cope confirmed the hire on Monday.

During his first stretch at Riesel, Little led the Indians to a 22-13 record, including a 10-3 record in his final season. After the 2018 season, he departed to become the AD/HFC at Taylor ISD.

He also had a successful stint as the head coach at Chilton, leading the Pirates to a state championship in his first season in 2006. Little replaces Tyler Crow, who left after two seasons at Riesel to take an administrative job in another school district.

Riesel is coming off a 7-6 season.