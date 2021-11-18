Riesel rallies for playoff run

The proof is right there in the results. The Indians thundered back into the win column with a 49-10 victory over Florence on Oct. 29 and then secured a playoff berth with a 49-19 win over Buffalo.

In the regular season finale, quarterback Dakota Davis spread the ball around to Austin Searcy (six catches for 100 yards) and Kyson Dieterich (146 rushing yards, 3 TDs), helping Riesel pick up momentum going into the playoffs.

The Indians were the No. 4 seed from 13-3A DII and played 14-3A DII champ Van Vleck in bi-district.

“We knew we could win,” Searcy said. “We were 14-point underdogs, but we knew we could beat them. So we came out there and showed everybody what we could do.”

Indeed. Riesel rolled past the Leopards, 21-12, and into another week of the postseason.

Crow said the team got a few players back from injury following the three-week run against playoff qualifiers from the district. That played a part, as did some confidence gained despite losing three straight against Franklin, Lexington and Rogers.