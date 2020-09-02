Riesel rallying around Levi Cook after accident

Riesel is continuing to rally around Levi Cook, the Indians football player whose vehicle was hit by a train last week.
Riesel athletic director Keith Stifflemire said this week that Cook is progressing well in his recovery, though it’s a slow process. Cook was certainly on the minds of the Riesel players as they took the field for their game against Marlin last Friday.
“Oh, yeah, we have a little helmet decal that we wear in honor of him,” Stifflemire said. “You know there’s that Greek word Nike — we pronounce it Ni-KEE but it’s really Ni-KAY — and it means victory. And in the Bible it’s talking about victory over Satan, but with Levi every single day is a victory. He just keeps winning the day as he makes his recovery.”
