Riesel rallying around Levi Cook after accident
Riesel is continuing to rally around Levi Cook, the Indians football player whose vehicle was hit by a train last week.

Riesel athletic director Keith Stifflemire said this week that Cook is progressing well in his recovery, though it’s a slow process. Cook was certainly on the minds of the Riesel players as they took the field for their game against Marlin last Friday.

“Oh, yeah, we have a little helmet decal that we wear in honor of him,” Stifflemire said. “You know there’s that Greek word Nike — we pronounce it Ni-KEE but it’s really Ni-KAY — and it means victory. And in the Bible it’s talking about victory over Satan, but with Levi every single day is a victory. He just keeps winning the day as he makes his recovery.”

