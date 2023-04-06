The Riesel softball team has climbed to No. 3 in the state in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll in Class 2A/1A.

Riesel is in the midst of a fantastic season, with a 22-2 overall record.

Defending state champion Crawford dipped to fourth in the poll after a recent non-district loss to Class 3A’s 10th-ranked Franklin, 8-4. But everyone knows not to count Crawford out come playoff time.

Other Centex teams in the state softball rankings include Dawson (No. 13) and Hubbard (No. 16) in 2A, Troy (No. 5) in 3A, Robinson (No. 20) in 4A, Lake Belton (No. 10) in 5A, and Midway (No. 6) in 6A.

Over on the baseball diamonds, Midway has ascended to No. 10 in Class 6A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll. China Spring comes in at No. 6 in Class 4A, while Troy is No. 10 in 3A. Three Centex teams dot the top 10 in 2A in No. 2 Bosqueville, No. 3 Valley Mills and No. 10 Axtell.