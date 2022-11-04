Riesel rolls over Bosqueville to seize playoff spot

RIESEL — Gavin Oliver and Mason Heath were not going to allow the Indians to miss the playoffs.

The two of them erupted for 406 yards on the ground in the first half alone to give Riesel a 70-28 win over Bosqueville Friday night, clinching the playoffs in the process. The Indians (5-5) are now pitted against Cayuga, while the Bulldogs (3-7) have their 15-year playoff streak snapped in blowout fashion.

“It felt like we had kind of the snowball rolling in our direction,” Riesel head coach Tyler Crow said. “I'm proud of them. I talked to them at the end. ‘Great reward requires great sacrifice.’ And it's cost them a lot to get in this position.”

The Indians’ rushing attack proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to handle, as the home team Riesel jumped out to a 49-7 halftime lead after 28 unanswered in the first quarter.

“We felt like that was our big advantage tonight,” Crow said. “We didn’t throw the ball one time, or even attempt a pass. And so we felt like our size and our strength was an advantage for us tonight. And so we tried to formation and get our kids in a position where we could use our strengths and so we ran between the tackles pretty good tonight.”

The game was supposed to kick at 7:30 p.m. but multiple lightning delays forced the contest to begin around 8:45 p.m.

All senior night festivities were held in the gymnasium prior to kickoff. Crow said that was the plan ahead of time but he was still impressed with the group’s resiliency to execute after a delay.

“That's just focus and maturity on their part,” Crow said. “Real sign of maturity for sure on our kids by being able to handle all that stuff.”

The Indians came out blazing, scoring their first touchdown after just three plays. The defense then capitalized on a pair of Bosqueville fumbles and found themselves up 21-0 less than six minutes into the contest.

Bryson May forced the second fumble and took it to the house, scoring one of four touchdowns he would end up with, two in each half.

The Bulldogs responded with their lone scoring drive of the half, trailing 49-7 going into the break. Last year, Riesel torched Buffalo in its final game of the season, a must-win situation for playoffs.

And yet again, Crow’s team showed up when it mattered most.

“Last year we were in the same situation,” Crow said. “We went into the last game of the year against Buffalo and the winner was in. Our kids have been in this situation before — the returners have. I think that really helped us tonight.”

Both teams scored 21 points in the second half, as the Indians cruised to the 70-28 victory and cliched their playoff berth. Heath wound up over 290 yards on 13 attempts and two first-half touchdowns. Oliver paced the team with 12 rushes that went for 207 yards on the ground and a lone score.