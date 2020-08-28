Riesel too much for Marlin in season opener, 38-13

RIESEL — What started as a tough, back-and-forth game turned into a scoring showcase for Riesel as the Indians were able to top the Marlin Bulldogs, 38-13, Friday night at Fair Park Field.
The Bulldogs started the game struggling to make ground against a strong Indians defense and were forced to punt. The Indians’ defensive success moved over to special teams as they were able to deflect the punt and start on their own 34-yard line.
It only took five plays for Riesel (1-0) to score, thanks to a 22-yard pass from quarterback Dakota Davis to tight end Will McClintock. Marlin (0-1) was still unable to get a drive going and was forced to punt again on the next drive.
Riesel continued to build on the momentum gained from the first drive. Davis looked to put the Indians up by more with a 17-yard run that was fumbled right before he crossed the goal line. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone and was ruled a touchback and Marlin’s ball.
The Bulldogs looked to capitalize but fell into the same problems that had plagued them on their first couple of drives. Marlin set up to punt again, but this time, a heads-up play by a Bulldogs lineman allowed them to pick up the punt that hadn’t crossed the line of scrimmage and take it into Indian territory.
Marlin running back TyDarren Harris put the Bulldogs on the board with a 5-yard gain to tie the game at 7-7. Riesel’s next drive was punctuated with another hookup between Davis and McClintock for 39 yards. The next play saw Austin Armour with a 14-yard run to score for the Indians, the first of his two touchdown runs on the night.
The two teams settled into a battle of attrition in the second quarter with no one able to make any ground. Marlin was able to put together a nice drive to end the half but came up short as the Bulldogs fumbled on fourth down, recovered by Jayden Busby for Riesel. The Indians would run down the clock to take the 13-7 lead into halftime.
The Indians came back to start the second half connecting for touchdowns on their first two drives. Davis was a part of both Riesel scores, a 49-yard pass to wide receiver Kyson Dieterich and a 25-yard quarterback keeper. Marlin’s struggles on offense continued in the second half as multiple drives ended in turnovers. One was an interception that saw Dieterich score again as he returned it 55 yards for an Indians touchdown.
Marlin scored again thanks to a short Ja’Marien Womack run midway through the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Bulldogs to muster a comeback.
Riesel will host Hamilton next week, while Marlin will be on the road against Milano.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!