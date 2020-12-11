Roaring again: Reicher finds right pitch to reach state final

Bishop Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb gathered his team around him following the Cougars’ state semifinal victory over Dallas First Baptist Academy last Saturday.

It took a minute for Holcomb to quiet the squad, which was still bubbling from an exciting 34-10 win. But Holcomb eventually had the players reasonably subdued and he paused as if to make an important announcement.

And then he screamed, “We’re going to the state championship!”

The Cougars burst out with a roar and proceeded to dance and have their picture taken with the state semifinal trophy. It was a moment that any high school football player would love to experience — a win, plus the opportunity to play for another week and on the biggest stage.

Holcomb is in his second season as the Reicher athletic director and head football coach. In that time, he has increased the numbers in the football program and guided the Cougars to the state final for the first time since 2009.