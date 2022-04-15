Robinson AD Jay Zeller departs for Brazosport

Robinson athletic director Jay Zeller is leaving for Brazosport.
Brazosport ISD announced the hiring of Zeller as its new AD this week. Zeller spent two years in Robinson after being hired in April 2020. He also had past AD and/or coaching jobs at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Mansfield, Kennedale and Jacksonville.
Robinson ISD split up its head football coach and athletic director positions in the spring of 2020 when it hired Zeller. The district hired Mike Ludlow from North Forney as its new football coach in December after parting ways with Robert Rubel.