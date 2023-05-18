Robinson High School held a unique signing day ceremony on Monday. Not only did the Rockets celebrate several athletic team signings, they also applauded the signing of three of their students joining the U.S. Marines.

Robinson senior Lexi Schwartz signed to compete in track and field for Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Texas. Schwartz competed in a variety of events throughout high school, and finished sixth at the Region III-4A meet this year in the 800-meter run.

Meanwhile, Brayden Gates signed with Hill College’s rodeo team and Addyson Gray will be joining the dance team at Abilene Christian.

The three Robinson seniors joining the Marines are Marleen Aguilar, Rebeka Falcon and Marcos Davila.