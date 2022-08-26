Robinson holds off University in opener, 17-15

The Robinson football players ran with pure joy in their strides from the handshake line to the Rocket band, then kept the victory lap going to the other end of the Waco ISD Stadium visiting side stands to celebrate with the student section.

The calendar still says August, but it felt like playoff-level happiness.

You could hardly blame the Rockets, who held on for a 17-15 win over University on Friday night in the LaDainian Tomlinson Classic.

After struggling through back-to-back 2-8 seasons, Robinson opened this campaign with a victory over a Class 5A team in new head coach Mike Ludlow’s debut.

Robinson safety Travis Lathern intercepted a pass from Trojan quarterback JaShaun Manghane to stop University’s final drive with less than four minutes remaining. Before that, the Trojans seemed ready to rally all the way back from a 17-0 deficit.

University scored all 15 of its points in the second half. But Robinson didn’t give the Trojans a chance to add to that total at the end.

Rockets running back Christian Lujan, who finished with 88 rushing yards on 14 carries, converted a couple of crucial first downs in the final three minutes to help his team squeeze the air out of the ball.

After the game, Ludlow was drenched in sweat and hugging everyone in sight.

“The biggest thing, one of our core values is family. We’re a band of brothers. What you saw was the difference,” Ludlow said. “Regardless of what was going on, they truly love each other. They don’t want to let each other down and they’re figthing for each other.”

Meanwhile, University (0-1) is still trying to shake loose from its current 13-game losing streak.

The Rockets (1-0) built their lead as Jace Martin passed for 101 yards in the first half, including a pair of touchdowns to Grayson Martin.

Although the Rockets squandered three opportunities to score when they moved the ball inside the University 15 – the Trojans stopped two fourth-down runs and recovered a fumble – Robinson capitalized enough for a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Jace Martin coolly stepped up in the pocket on a third-and-goal from the University 9 and flipped the ball to Grayson Martin for the game and season’s first touchdown. The score happened with 4:46 left in the first quarter and the two-point conversion put the Rockets up, 8-0.

Penalties disrupted University throughout the first half as the Trojans were flagged 10 times for 88 yards before intermission.

University’s offense particularly struggled to gain momentum because of the yellow flags as they were whistled five times for 40 yards. The Trojans, conversely, only managed four first downs during that time.

The most painful penalty for the Trojans might have been the first one. Running back Naje Drakes appeared to have broken loose for a 77-yard touchdown run and the game’s initial lead less than three minutes into the first quarter. But a block-in-the-back penalty wiped out the big play.

Another miscue on special teams cost University points directly. The Trojans struggled to handle a couple of punt snaps and when punter Matthew Marquez dropped a snap standing deep in his own end zone, he did the prudent thing and ushered the ball past the end line. The safety upped Robinson’s lead to 10-0 with 2:41 left in the half.

Jace Martin moved the Rocket offense briskly on their ensuing possession. He completed three of five passes for 53 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to Grayson Martin to cap the first-half scoring.

Grayson Martin had hauled in five passes for 70 yards by the time the bands marched. Robinson freshman quarterback Jaxsen Ludlow got in the game for a couple of series early in the second quarter and completed four of six passes for 46 yards.

University came to life in the second half, sparked by Manghane’s 55-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver London Smith early in the third quarter.

Manghane added another TD pass, this one for 14 yards to Kameron Marshall. Marquez nailed the extra point to slice Robinson’s lead to two points with 22 seconds left in the third.

But that’s as close as the Trojans would get.

EXTRA POINT: As part of the LaDainian Tomlinson Classic, University welcomed NBA standout and Trojan alum Kenrich Williams and former Trojan and Baylor Bear and current assistant athletic director Rodney Smith into the Waco ISD Athletic Hall of Fame during a halftime ceremony.