Robinson posts head football coach job

Robinson High School has posted its head football coach job, indicating that the Rockets are moving on from Robert Rubel as their HFC according to multiple reports.

Rubel took over as Robinson’s football coach going into the 2020 seasons after former HFC Tommy Allison left the previous spring. In two season, Rubel’s Rockets went 4-16, with a 2-8 record both years.

Robinson hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018. The Rockets posted a 1-4 district record and finished fifth in the six-team 9-4A DII this fall.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.