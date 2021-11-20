Robinson posts head football coach job

Robinson High School has posted its head football coach job, indicating that the Rockets are moving on from Robert Rubel as their HFC according to multiple reports.
Rubel took over as Robinson’s football coach going into the 2020 seasons after former HFC Tommy Allison left the previous spring. In two season, Rubel’s Rockets went 4-16, with a 2-8 record both years.
Robinson hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018. The Rockets posted a 1-4 district record and finished fifth in the six-team 9-4A DII this fall.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.