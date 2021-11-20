 Skip to main content
Robinson posts head football coach job
Robinson posts head football coach job

Robert Rubel is no longer Robinson's head football coach as multiple sources have reported that the school has posted an HFC job opening.

Robinson High School has posted its head football coach job, indicating that the Rockets are moving on from Robert Rubel as their HFC according to multiple reports.

Rubel took over as Robinson’s football coach going into the 2020 seasons after former HFC Tommy Allison left the previous spring. In two season, Rubel’s Rockets went 4-16, with a 2-8 record both years.

Robinson hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018. The Rockets posted a 1-4 district record and finished fifth in the six-team 9-4A DII this fall.

