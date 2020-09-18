Robinson puts together complete performance in 35-21 win over Fairfield

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robinson got better Friday night. Relying completely on their ground game, the Rockets took a 35-21 homecoming win over Fairfield on Friday at Rocket Field.

Robinson head coach Robert Rubel said his young team is just working on improving every week.

“The biggest thing for us, we kind of started a youth movement tonight. We put some young kids in,” Rubel said. “Yes, it’s nice to win we got better tonight and that was the most important thing. We keep stressing to the team that the season is a marathon, not a sprint. We just need to get better every week and we did, and it was nice to get the win.”

There wasn’t a lot of action in the air tonight for either team. In fact, the only completed pass of the night, thrown by Fairfield’s Jar-mychael Hudson in the fourth quarter, was recalled because of a holding flag on the Eagles.

“We are a run-oriented team. Our offensive line is better suited for run blocking,” Rubel said.

The Rockets (2-2) picked off Fairfield in the first play of the game and went on to make the first score of the game in a five-play two-minute drive. It was one of three interceptions by the ball-hawking Robinson defense on the night. The Eagles immediately responded with a 64-yard mad dash to the house by Jaylyn Daniels.