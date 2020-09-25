Robinson Rockets fizzle in second-half loss to Burnet, 42-21

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burnet’s running game proved too much for the Rockets as the Bulldogs had two players rush for over 100 yards on the night doubling up on Robinson, 42-21, Friday at Rocket Field.

The first half saw both teams match each other touchdown for touchdown. Robinson’s defense came up big on Burnet’s first drive as Rockets defensive back Trey Stout came away with an interception. A couple of plays later, Robinson (2-3) quarterback Joseph McHenry found wide receiver Regino Deanda for a 40-yard touchdown to get the scoring started.

Burnet (3-2) took the ball on their next drive and struck back as running back Marcus Escamilla scored from three yards out in what would be the first of Escamilla’s three touchdowns in the first half. Escamilla would finish with 23 carries for 134 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxson Denton was also a force for the Bulldogs running game as he nearly broke the century mark before halftime and finished with 131 yards on the game and two touchdowns.

McHenry scored through the air again in the first half, this time with wide receiver Cooper Petty. The Robinson quarterback then scampered for a 79-yard score to tie things up before halftime. McHenry finished the night five of ten passing for 86 yards and two touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 119-yards and a score.