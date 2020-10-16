Robinson runners among big winners at Hewitt Kiwanis Invite

It’s hard to catch a rocket.

Robinson’s cross country teams proved that, as the Rocket boys and girls swept individual and team titles at the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational.

On Thursday’s opening day of the meet featuring Classes 4A through 1A, Robinson’s boys excelled, winning the Division C race with a team score of 27 points. The Rockets were led by senior Alex Speer, who came in first overall with a time of 17:06.30.

Salado won the boys’ Division B title, followed closely by Gatesville in second. The Hornets had two runners in the top five, as Luis Macias placed second and Carlo Martinez was fourth.

In Division A boys, Riesel’s team bunched up nicely, placing its top five runners all within the first 16 finishers. The Indians had a winning score of 44, followed by Crawford in second at 79. Moody’s Isaiah Segura charged to the finish in 18:01 for the win, while Riesel’s Marshall Eggerman placed second at 18:16.90.

On the girls’ side, Live Oak put together a great race in winning Division A over the likes of Crawford, Axtell, Moody, Groesbeck, Troy and Riesel. The Lady Falcons had five runners in the top 12 for a winning score of 27, led by overall winner Anne Snider, a freshman who completed the two-mile course in 12:51.