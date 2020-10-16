Robinson runners among big winners at Hewitt Kiwanis Invite

It’s hard to catch a rocket.
Robinson’s cross country teams proved that, as the Rocket boys and girls swept individual and team titles at the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational.
On Thursday’s opening day of the meet featuring Classes 4A through 1A, Robinson’s boys excelled, winning the Division C race with a team score of 27 points. The Rockets were led by senior Alex Speer, who came in first overall with a time of 17:06.30.
Salado won the boys’ Division B title, followed closely by Gatesville in second. The Hornets had two runners in the top five, as Luis Macias placed second and Carlo Martinez was fourth.
In Division A boys, Riesel’s team bunched up nicely, placing its top five runners all within the first 16 finishers. The Indians had a winning score of 44, followed by Crawford in second at 79. Moody’s Isaiah Segura charged to the finish in 18:01 for the win, while Riesel’s Marshall Eggerman placed second at 18:16.90.
On the girls’ side, Live Oak put together a great race in winning Division A over the likes of Crawford, Axtell, Moody, Groesbeck, Troy and Riesel. The Lady Falcons had five runners in the top 12 for a winning score of 27, led by overall winner Anne Snider, a freshman who completed the two-mile course in 12:51.
Salado bested Gatesville to win the Division B race by one point, 53 to 54. Gatesville junior Tasha Thoms placed second to Salado’s Jaci McGregor for the individual title as well.
Robinson’s girls joined the boys in coming home with a team title, as the Rockets won Division C by one point over Temple’s Holy Trinity Catholic. Robinson’s Rachel Hartley zipped to the individual gold in a time of 12:55.
One Midway sophomore tallied a top-10 finish and another finished just outside the top 10 on the final day of the meet on Friday.
Anna Posey finished ahead of all the seniors who raced in session 1 of the Class 5A/6A girls race. The Midway sophomore clocked a 5,000-meter time of 20:04.90, best of any Central Texas runner. Lake Travis’s Ellie Robinson claimed the individual crown, while College Station dominated in taking the team title, placing five runners in the top seven for a winning score of 24. Midway’s girls finished fourth.
In session 1 of the Class 5A/6A boys race, Midway sophomore Reeve Tarter placed 11th in the field. Tarter completed the 5,000-meter course in 16:54.30. In the team standings, Midway’s boys placed sixth behind Lake Travis, Belton, College Station, Ellison and Temple.
The meet was held on a makeshift course off Ritchie Road, on land where Midway ISD plans to build a future elementary school. Organizers were forced to shift gears after the usual site for the meet, the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex, was deemed off limits by the City of Waco due to COVID-19 concerns.
